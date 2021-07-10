DVAM emphasizes training, prevention

Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON Colo. — Brig. Gen. Eric S. Strong, deputy commanding general for...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON Colo. — Brig. Gen. Eric S. Strong, deputy commanding general for support, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, provides opening remarks for the Fort Carson Domestic Violence Awareness Month kick-off event Oct. 7, 2021, at the Army Community Service Annex (Family Nurturing Center). (Photo by Eric E. Parris) see less | View Image Page

By Eric E. Parris



Fort Carson Public Affairs Office



FORT CARSON Colo. — The Fort Carson Army Community Service (ACS) Family Advocacy Program hosted its kick-off event Oct. 7, 2021, for Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) at the ACS Annex, Family Nurturing Center.



Brig. Gen. Eric S. Strong, deputy commanding general for support, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, provided opening remarks at the event.



Strong praised the program staff and what they do, which is provide a safe place for victims of domestic violence.



“If something’s happening where they’re not feeling safe, they trust in people like you that they can come to and feel safe in their time of need,” Strong said.



In addition to Strong’s comments, the commander’s proclamation, which recognizes DVAM in October, was signed.



The proclamation states the goal is to raise awareness of the warning signs of relationship abuse and help individuals and couples address problems early on.



“I’m proud to sign this year’s proclamation,” said Col. Nate Springer, commander, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Carson. “For the leaders, Soldiers and Family members, we need to make sure that we’re all united together in this; if you see something, you have to say something.”



Leaders, Soldiers and Family members need to take a stand to prevent domestic violence to keep communities safe, and Fort Carson is united to end domestic violence, Springer said.



The purpose of this month is to continue to raise awareness of domestic violence and how it can be prevented.



“We want to reinvigorate people’s minds and make them aware that domestic violence, intimate partner violence is real, and it crosses all socioeconomic levels,” said Angela McGrady, supervisory Family Advocacy Program specialist, Soldier and Family Readiness Program.



As part of emphasizing awareness, teaching skills is part of preventing domestic violence.



“We want to prevent it, so we want to teach communication skills and prevention skills,” McGrady said.



The program offers support to service members and their Families, leaders and units, which includes classes and reading materials.



National Domestic Violence Awareness Month is recognized each October through educational events, community gatherings and support groups. To reach the Fort Carson Family Advocacy Program, call 526-0461 or visit the website at: https://carson.armymwr.com/programs/family-advocacy-program1.



While awareness and prevention are highlighted during this month, accountability should go on forever.



“It’s very important that we hold each other accountable for domestic violence not just for this month, but forever,” Springer said.