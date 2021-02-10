Art in Park proves success among community

Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Members of the post community take part in a spinning wheel...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Members of the post community take part in a spinning wheel event at the Army Community Service booth during the Art in the Park event Oct. 2, 2021, at Iron Horse Park. (Photo by Walt Johnson) see less | View Image Page

By Walt Johnson



Mountaineer staff



FORT CARSON, Colo. — Thousands of Fort Carson Soldiers and Family members streamed into Iron Horse Park Oct. 2, 2021, to take part in an Art in the Park event hosted by the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR) special events office.



Vendors, food and Family-fun highlighted the beginning of the fall recreation season. Brandy Foe, Fort Carson event coordinator, DFMWR, said the event was designed to give post patrons a taste of fall with a unique experience not seen here before.



This was the first time the directorate sponsored an Art in the Park event, which was well received by the community. The vendor list included many of the organizations that serve the post community daily such as the Exchange, Soldiers and Family members who were able to showcase their small businesses, civilian vendors and food trucks.



“We thought this would be a great way to kick off the fall season,” Foe said. “We have decided that each fall we are going to try to put a different theme on the activity we offer, and this year we decided on art in the park. We asked our customers how they feel about having something different and they were very receptive to (us) coming up with fresh events like this.”



Art in the Park allowed Soldiers and Family members to show their skills such as drawing, balloon designs and other forms of arts and crafts. This allowed them to display their talents and let the community see what is available within their own neighborhoods.



Melissa Greco, a Family member who is an artist, said she has always had a love for portrait drawing. Greco doesn’t know when she decided to do this as a profession, but she said she enjoys painting for people. She especially likes the drawing she recently completed for a family who tragically lost multiple members at different times over the past year. She took three separate photos of the customers’ father, mother and brother and turned them into one drawing.



Foe said the event took a lot of planning and work to ensure its success, and she was very pleased with the turnout and how much people.