DLA Troop Support celebrates more than five centuries of experience as 14 civilian employees retire

The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support celebrated the careers of 14 retiring civilian employees during a retirement ceremony Dec. 15.



DLA Troop Support Deputy Commander Richard Ellis thanked the new retirees and their families who attended in person or via video conferencing for their combined 532 years of service to the country.



“You all represent many, many years of experience and corporate knowledge that will surely be missed,” Ellis said. “But you’ve left an indelible mark on your teams, and I know that your colleagues will carry on your commitment to our customers.”



He further expressed appreciation for their service to DLA Troop Support, its mission, and the warfighters.



“When I get the opportunity to talk to retirees…they always say, ‘I loved serving the warfighter. I loved taking care of the warfighter.’ So that says a lot about this workforce and the individuals that are retiring here today,” Ellis said.



He also acknowledged the retirees’ families for providing support and encouragement over the years.



“The longevity of these wonderful careers can only thrive with the love and support of the family and friends here today,” Ellis said.



The retirees were:

• Patricia Scott, 46 years, Subsistence

• Mitzi Ravenell-Pitt, 44 years, Construction and Equipment

• Antionette Wise, 42 years, Procurement

• Barbara Selander, 41 years, Subsistence

• Helen Gatewood, 41 years, Medical

• Michael Cowley, 40 years, Equal Employment Opportunity

• David Thomas, 40 years, Clothing and Textiles

• Michael Carr, 39 years, Medical

• David Katz, 39 years, Construction and Equipment

• Raymond Jacquette, 38 years, Clothing and Textiles

• Andrea Alston-Brundage, 35 years, Clothing and Textiles

• Mary Martin, 34 years, J 3/5

• Anthony Knight, 32 years, Subsistence

• James Chase, 21 years, J 3/5



Each employee received a certificate of retirement, a DLA Troop Support memento, and a commander’s coin. In addition, spouses received a certificate of appreciation.