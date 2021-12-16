Leaders earn Presidential Rank Award

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio – Seventeen Department of the Air Force personnel were named 2021 Presidential Rank Award recipients by the Office of Personnel Management. Of those 17, four are from Air Force Materiel Command.



• Steven Rogers, senior scientist for Automatic Target Recognition and Sensor Fusion, Air Force Research Laboratory

• Charles Babish, technical adviser, Aircraft Structural Integrity, Air Force Life Cycle Management

• Thomas Fischer, director of Engineering and Technical Management and chief engineer, AFMC

• Kathryn Sowers, director of Strategic, Plans Programs, Requirements and Analyses, AFMC



These individuals were selected by President Joe Biden. The announcement was made Dec. 7.



The small cadre of civilian senior executives who receive this award are recognized for their long-term accomplishments in providing exceptional service to the American people, as well as epitomizing a leader who consistently demonstrates strength, integrity and a relentless commitment to public service.



“I am extremely proud to congratulate four outstanding civilian senior executives as recipients of the 2021 Presidential Rank Award,” said Gen. Arnold Bunch Jr., AFMC commander.



Bunch went on to say a formal ceremony will be scheduled in the spring to formally recognize their outstanding contributions to AFMC and the Air Force.



“There are many talented leaders across the Air Force, and I’m honored to have been recognized,” Sowers said.



There are two categories of Presidential Rank Awards: Distinguished, for leaders who achieve sustained extraordinary accomplishments; and Meritorious, for leaders who demonstrated sustained accomplishments.



Babish, Fischer and Sowers received the Meritorious award, while Rogers earned the Distinguished honor.



“This award is more about the quality of the work our team, Autonomy Capability Team 3, is doing than about anything I’ve done,” Rogers said. “I’m honored to work for this team of dedicated professionals.”



When asked, the Presidential Rank Award recipients took the opportunity to express gratitude to their respective teams. They said the accomplishments originated from the hard work each Airmen does every day.

