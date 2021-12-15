GTCC for PCS and MyPCS Travel Voucher Mandatory for Select Pay Grades

The Navy announced today for select paygrades the mandatory use of the Government Travel Charge Card (GTCC) and use of the MyPCS Travel Voucher for PCS claim submissions for all Permanent Change of Station (PCS) travel in NAVADMIN 286/21 and lessons learned guidance for using the GTCC during PCS travel in NAVADMIN 285/21.



Starting Jan. 1, 2022, all active duty and Full Time Support (FTS) Sailors in the pay grades of E-9 and O-6 and above must use the GTCC for PCS travel and submit travel claims via the MyPCS Travel Voucher. Starting July 1, all active duty, FTS and Selected Reserve Sailors executing Active Duty for Operational Support and Officer Recall PCS orders will be required to use the GTCC for PCS and the MyPCS Travel Voucher.



“We are aware that in the past Sailors have had concerns using the GTCC for PCS,” said CAPT Carol Kushmier, Deputy Commander, MyNavy Career Center. “We have listened to what Sailors have said and MNCC has invested substantial resources to address those concerns. Presently we are leveraging MNCC’s tiered service capabilities to assist Sailors who are having issues during their PCS moves.”



MyNavy Career Center established an APC Pro Cell to provide 24/7 assistance to Sailors during the PCS process. The Pro Cell team can increase credit limits and re-enroll Sailors in a MC/PCS status. Customer support is also available from Citibank using the contact information on the back of the GTCC card.



NAVADMIN 286/21 also ceases the issuance of travel advances to the effected paygrades. Exceptions to the issuance of travel advances will be restricted to non-concurrent travel of dependents and those Sailors not eligible to receive a GTCC. Travel advance payments must be requested through submission of the Navy Pay and Personnel Support Center (NPSSC) Form 1300/1.



MyPCS Mobile is a mobile enabled set of assignment, leave, and travel tools that allow a Sailor to submit a travel claim via a browser or mobile device through the Travel Voucher. This capability provides Sailors the ability to upload receipts, complete a voucher that has been pre-populated with basic information, electronically sign, and provide to their Command Pay and Personnel Administrator (CPPA) for final processing. Using MyPCS for travel voucher submission increases the likelihood of an accurate and timely travel claim liquidation. MyPCS also allows Sailors to create a custom PCS checklist tailored to their move, view lean orders, and review the travel entitlements calculator. MyPCS Mobile can be accessed from the MyNavy App Locker (https://www.applocker.navy.mil) or via directly on a desktop computer (https://www.np2.navy.mil).



Mandatory use of the GTCC for PCS travel expenses and electronic submission of travel claims through MyPCS Travel Voucher will help the Navy improve accountability and auditability of funds and reallocate resources for more timely travel claim processing. It will also eliminate out-of-pocket PCS costs for Sailors, offering access to 100 percent of their PCS entitlements during their move.



The GTCC can also be used for Dislocation Allowance (DLA) expenses. If desired, Sailors under PCS orders may request advance DLA. If advance DLA is requested, the GTCC shall not be used for the expenses.



Unlike a personal credit card, users of the GTCC do not pay any interest charges. Upon detaching from their command, a Sailor’s GTCC will be placed in a Mission Critical/PCS (MC/PCS) status. This means that no payments will be due on the GTCC until 60 days after reporting to their ultimate duty station. If Sailors experience a delay in their travel or have training greater than 120 days, the Sailor must call MNCC no later than 90 days after detach date to ensure an extension in MC/PCS status. Failure to do so may result in the Citibank bill from becoming due prior to reporting to new PDS.



For more information contact MNCC by calling 833-330-MNCC (6622) or via email at AskMNCC@navy.mil. Online self-service options are available on MyNavy Portal (http://www.my.navy.mil).

