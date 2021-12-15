MilGears Platform Suite of Tools: How can it Benefit You?

PENSACOLA, Fla. – MilGears focuses on Sailors’ personal and unique qualifications to produce career pathway outcomes while in service or afterwards.



MilGears is powered by the extensive, detailed data contained in Credentialing Opportunities On-Line (COOL) on military occupations, civilian occupations, federal occupations and civilian credentials. Like COOL, it provides pathway information, but rather than focusing only on mapping a broad military occupation to civilian jobs and credentials, it considers all of the individual service member’s or veteran’s unique qualifications. Many other existing articulation tools are focused exclusively on qualifications derived from serving in a particular military occupation, and they ignore other acquired learning – be it through military or non-military education, training and experience.



The U.S. Navy initially developed the MilGears Platform Suite of Tools, and the Department of Defense recently took steps to scale the tools for all services. It provides service members and veterans the ability to upload formal documentation, capture military training and experience, and add additional obtained qualifications. Once upload is complete, they can view customized and available career and educational pathways they can pursue while in service or afterward.



MilGears provides an “Engage My Career” tool to analyze an individual’s military training and duties and any civilian education and other credentials they have attained, such as certifications, licenses and apprenticeships. The user then receives a customized output related to relevant civilian occupations, credentials and resources that can be accessed to fill training gaps and support achievement of career goals. This tool is unique because it considers formal and informal learning and supplies the service member with a customized report based on a distinct mix of qualifications. In turn, the individual is now well-informed to make sound decisions about the next steps in a career or education pathway. This process also provides enhanced capability of assessing competencies and skills toward multiple career opportunities rather than focusing strictly on those related to a specific military occupation.



For more information about and to try MilGears for yourself, visit https://milgears.osd.mil/. You can also call (850) 452-6683 to speak with a MilGears subject matter expert during office hours, Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Central Standard Time.



MilGears is a Platform Suite of Tools through Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) as part of MyNavy HR Force Development, which ensures that Sailors are equipped with the specific skills they need to do their jobs and have access to professional growth opportunities to enhance their careers.



NETC, as the largest shore command in the U.S. Navy, recruits, trains, and delivers those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational, and combat ready warfighters.

