Fort Bragg kicks off Drunk, Drugged Driving Prevention Month during holiday travel season

FORT BRAGG, NC - It’s the end of the year and holiday parties are in full swing. December is a month of celebration and cheer, but it can also be a month that drastically changes someone’s life. A night of music and laughter can quickly turn into a night of sirens and tears if one decides to drive impaired or intoxicated.



December is Drunk and Drugged Driving (3D) Prevention Month and has been proclaimed National Impaired Driving Prevention Month by U.S. President, Joe Biden.



“Driving while impaired by any substance — legal or illegal — is dangerous,” Biden’s proclamation states. “Alcohol, illicit drugs, and even over-the-counter and prescription medications can impair a driver’s judgment, decrease motor coordination, and slow the reaction time necessary to safely operate a motor vehicle. Alcohol-impaired driving has led to over 10,000 deaths each year.”



Fort Bragg’s Army Substance Abuse Program has partnered up with external agencies such as Army & Air Force Exchange Services Loss Prevention, Cumberland County Sherriff’s Office, provost marshal, the safety liaisons, military police, and Beacon’s Towing. Together they have committed to reduce the number of impaired drivers by providing an awareness campaign that is seen and heard by as many individuals as possible.



Visitors coming through the installation’s gates will catch a glance of vehicle wreckage displays that were caused due to impaired driving.



“We have come up with creative ways that provide for impact and lasting thoughts regarding impaired driving,” said Katrina Kilmartin-Baucom, a prevention coordinator with Fort Bragg’s ASAP. “ASAP prevention coordinators, in conjunction with unit prevention leaders, are also presenting interactive education across the installation.”



The interactive education includes prevention tables set up with multiple teaching opportunities that include more than just the stereotypical pamphlet. Throughout the month, displays at AAFES locations will feature a vehicle painted half as a sheriff’s car and half as a taxi stating, ‘Choose Your Ride’ with quick stats displayed on the vehicle, as well as drunk-goggle corn hole and hands-on visuals of a typical drink size and of course, prevention coordinators to answer any questions. The display incorporates marketing and educational materials to serve as reminders and fresh education on the consequences of impaired driving, and the ripple effect it can have over one’s life through an entire community. Impaired driving occurs too often and is a preventable incident.



“3D Prevention Month is an opportunity,” said Theresita Moses, a prevention coordinator with Fort Bragg ASAP. “An opportunity for a focus on impaired driving and safety during a time where choices play a primary role, and where temptation and lack of awareness may be present. An opportunity for dialogue and encouragement about enjoying low risk activities and habits. An opportunity to identify and contemplate preventable accidents. An opportunity for overall community improvement through the use of safer travel means and decisions.”



Travel during the holiday season is common; remember to include a few other “D’s” for prevention and driving – distracted and drowsy driving. Be sure to get enough sleep before heading out on your road trip, take breaks every two hours, and put the phone down – you can check texts and voicemails when safely parked.



While December highlights drunk and drugged driving prevention, other prevention topics that ASAP offers can be related to: gambling, substance abuse/misuse/dependence, workplace violence, stress management, alcohol use, CBD and THC use, cocaine and steroid use, and more. ASAP actively promotes health and readiness in a myriad of topics and methods, and also aims to provide relevant resources to persons who have related concerns. ASAP prevention coordinators are able to customize training to certain subjects and time constraints that a commander or organization would need.



For more information on ASAP and the programs provided or to talk to a prevention coordinator, please contact (910) 396-4100 or visit their office on the basement floor of the Soldier Support Center.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2021 Date Posted: 12.15.2021 14:42 Story ID: 411210 Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Bragg kicks off Drunk, Drugged Driving Prevention Month during holiday travel season, by SFC Sharilyn Wells, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.