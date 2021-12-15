AFSBn-Hawaii coordinates equipment divestment for Hawaii unit’s transfer to U.S. Space Force

Courtesy Photo | The 53rd Signal Battalion Detachment D turned in over 75 pieces of equipment to the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The 53rd Signal Battalion Detachment D turned in over 75 pieces of equipment to the 402nd Army Field Support Battalion-Hawaii's Modernization, Displacement, and Repair Site as part of the unit's transition to the U.S. Space Force. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. David Paddock, Army Field Support Battalion-Hawaii) see less | View Image Page

The Army Field Support Battalion-Hawaii coordinated with the 53rd Signal Battalion, Detachment D, for the divestment of over 75 pieces of equipment as part of the unit’s transition to the U.S. Space Force. Through AFSBn-Hawaii’s Modernization, Displacement and Repair Site, referred to as a MDRS, the battalion relieved the unit of equipment that is no longer mission essential based on their transition to newest branch of the military.



The U.S. Army’s 53rd Signal Battalion and the Satellite Communications Directorate, along with four units from the U.S. Navy, will transfer to U.S. Space Force in order to streamline the Department of Defense’s satellite communications according to the announcement made by Space Force Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond at the Air Force Association meeting in September 2021.



“53rd Signal Battalion is deactivating and transitioning to Space Force by September 2022. Our battalion is geographically dispersed with our headquarters at Fort Carson, Colorado, which comes with challenges when navigating various procedures unique to each supporting installation,” said 1st Lt. Natasha Chick, 53rd Signal Battalion Detachment D’s executive officer. “With assistance from the MDRS team, we turned in 81 pieces of equipment in one day.”



MDRS sites are set up to streamline the divestment of excess equipment held by units.



“The MDRS initiative is a critical tool in the Army’s Regionally Aligned Readiness and Modernization Model, or ReARMM, by helping units divest of equipment being made excess due to fielding of new equipment,” said Maj. David Paddock, the executive officer for AFSBn-Hawaii.



The 53rd Battalion utilized on-site MDRS turn in where 402nd leaders observed the process and worked with MDRS quality assurance specialists to capture critical metrics related to the induction process.



“These lessons learned from the metrics we obtain will allow us to streamline MDRS operations and further speed up the process of inducting equipment for supported units,” said Lt. Col. Tim Page, the commander of AFSBn-Hawaii. “Our team in consistently looking for solutions to challenges and obstacles in order to provide a better service to our customers.”



AFSBn-Hawaii’s MDRS unit liaison also coordinated with the unit’s supply sergeant to inform her of mobile induction team capabilities, the mobile induction process, and coordinate for future turn-ins at the unit’s area of operation to simplify the process for the unit.



“MDRS has played a significant role in making our pending Space Force transition smooth,” said Sgt. Kisa Craft, the detachment’s supply sergeant. “By asking us if we needed them to make a company call to pick the equipment up, AFSBn-Hawaii showed our team we have this tremendous resource that wants to assist and accommodate in any way to make our mission happen.”



According to Chick, the ongoing partnership with the MDRS team will continue to be utilized.



“Thank you to MDRS and we look forward to strengthening this relationship in the coming months with additional turn-ins until the deactivation of the unit.”