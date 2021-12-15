Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School Leads Seabee Chief Petty Officer Leadership Course

Photo By Kiana Chun | PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Nov. 29, 2021) Seabee Master Chief Angel Cano teaches during a...... read more read more Photo By Kiana Chun | PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Nov. 29, 2021) Seabee Master Chief Angel Cano teaches during a Naval Construction Force (NCF) Chief Petty Officer Leadership Course at the Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School. The facilitated instructor-led course for NCF chief petty officers provides the knowledge and skills necessary to refine character in line with the chief of naval operations’ Navy Leadership Development Framework and in coordination with the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command’s 12 Character Attributes for Expeditionary Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Kiana Chun) see less | View Image Page

PORT HUENEME, Calif. -- The Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School (CECOS) held a Naval Construction Force (NCF) Chief Petty Officer Leadership Course Nov. 29 through Dec. 10 in Port Hueneme, Calif.



The facilitated instructor-led course for NCF chief petty officers provides the knowledge and skills necessary to refine character in line with the chief of naval operations’ Navy Leadership Development Framework and in coordination with the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command’s (NAVFAC) 12 Character Attributes for Expeditionary Sailors. It directly supports the Navy’s career-long learning continuum and is in direct support of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Command's (NECC) goal of better equipping chief petty officers to manage and lead in an expeditionary environment.



Twenty chief petty officers participated in the course, which was facilitated by CECOS instructor Seabee Master Chief Angel Cano.



“The Chief Petty Officer Leadership Course prepares active-duty and reserve Seabee Chief Petty Officers for the transition from lead technician and crew leader to first-level manager in the NCF or shore establishment,” said Cano. “This course provides the basic management skills and attitudes necessary for the effective supervision of subordinates, competent response to direction of seniors and proficient interaction with peers.”



This is the latest in a series of classes held after the course was piloted in March 2021. The course is a revision to the school’s old Seabee Chief Petty Officer Management Course. The revision was a result of a Training Requirements Review held in 2018, and subsequent Job Duty Task Analysis that identified a need for updated course material. The material was developed by Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering with the assistance of subject matter experts from around the NCF, and in coordination with stakeholders at NECC and NAVFAC.



“This course offers a lot of knowledge, knowledge that can be applied in every situation,” said Chief Construction Builder David Garcia. “The basics taught in our Navy career sometimes get forgotten. This course offers everyone an opportunity to get technical and life experience knowledge.”



CECOS provides Seabees, civil engineer corps officers, facility engineers and environmental professionals with the necessary skills, knowledge, and education to enhance lifelong learning and to provide quality support to the fleet.



For more information on CECOS, visit https://www.netc.navy.mil/CECOS/ or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/CivilEngineerCorpsOfficersSchool/