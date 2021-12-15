Village of Lodi to Receive Financial Assistance from USACE for Water System Improvements

Courtesy Photo | Extensive corrosion on the riser of the Bank Street water tower in Lodi, Ohio,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Extensive corrosion on the riser of the Bank Street water tower in Lodi, Ohio, December 13. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, entered into an agreement in November 2021 with the Village of Lodi to provide $1,075,000 in partial funding assistance toward the Village’s design and construction costs for water system improvements. (U.S. Army Photo by Frank O'Connor) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, entered into an agreement in November 2021 with the Village of Lodi to provide $1,075,000 in partial funding assistance toward the Village’s design and construction costs for water system improvements.



A survey of the Bank Street water tower (constructed in the 1930s) showed extensive corrosion on the riser of the tower, and the tank’s components were given a poor rating. The Village proposes to construct a new 200,000-gallon water storage tank on Evergreen Street and to replace the water main, services, valves and hydrants on Janice, Redfield, and Baker Street from the new tank to State Route 83. The preliminary cost estimate for design and construction is $2,637,950.



Construction of a new water tank and water lines will result in improved water quality and fewer service disruptions. The water storage tank and replacement water lines, including water mains, valves, hydrants, and water services will be designed in accordance with Ohio EPA requirements.



“I’m pleased to see this project for Lodi move forward. Improving public water utilities and enhancing water quality in a way that does not disproportionately affect residents is important in making our communities safe, healthy, and prosperous places to raise our families. I look forward to the completion of this project,” said Rep. Bob Gibbs (OH-07).



“We anticipate that we can complete construction of these much-needed water system improvements by the fall of 2023 and that they will have very positive impacts on the supply and distribution in the Village,” said Robert Geissman, Mayor of the Village of Lodi.



“We’re pleased to support the Village of Lodi in making infrastructure upgrades that will deliver more reliable and better-quality water service to its residents,” said Lt. Col. Eli Adams, commander of the Buffalo District.



The Section 594 reimbursements to the Village of Lodi will be supplemented by other sources of financing as necessary to cover the entire cost of the project.



Congress passed the Water Resources Development Act of 1999 (Public Law 106-53), Section 594 to help alleviate environmental infrastructure problems throughout the state of Ohio. The Section 594 authority allows USACE to reimburse 75% of the eligible design and/or construction costs up to the funding limit.



The Buffalo District delivers world class engineering solutions to the Great Lakes Region, the Army and the Nation in order to ensure national security, environmental sustainability, water resource management, and emergency assistance during peace and war.