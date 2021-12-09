Photo By Seaman Jimmy Ivy | 211209-N-EJ843-0030 GROTON, Conn. (Dec. 09, 2021) Gold Star Family members of U.S....... read more read more Photo By Seaman Jimmy Ivy | 211209-N-EJ843-0030 GROTON, Conn. (Dec. 09, 2021) Gold Star Family members of U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant James T. Grotjan admire the ornament placed for him during the 2nd annual Holiday Remembrance Tree ceremony at Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London. “This Holiday Season, we pay solemn tribute to those who made that sacrifice,” said SUBASE New London Command Master Chief Kellen Voland who served as guest speaker at the ceremony. “Sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, husbands and wives, they were all patriots; and with a devotion to duty that goes without equal.” (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jimmy Ivy III/Released) see less | View Image Page

Remembering and supporting Gold Star Families with 2nd Annual Holiday Remembrance Tree

December 9, 2021

Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jimmy Ivy III, SUBASE NLON Public Affairs



GROTON, Conn. – Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London hosted its 2nd annual Holiday Remembrance Tree ceremony recognizing fallen shipmates and the lost loved ones of Gold Star Families in the Chaplain Center onboard base, Dec. 9.

Gold Star Families are spouses, children, parents, siblings or others whose loved one died in service to the nation.

“The true hope of this event is to demonstrate our overwhelming pride, deepest continued condolences, and steadfast compassion for those families we honor,” said April Tischler, the Navy Gold Star Program Coordinator.

Gold Star Family members submitted names of their fallen loved ones to be written on an ornament hung on the Remembrance Tree.

SUBASE New London Command Master Chief Kellen Voland served as guest speaker at the ceremony, which was also shared virtually across social media.

“This Holiday Season, we pay solemn tribute to those who made that sacrifice,” said Voland. “Sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, husbands and wives, they were all patriots; and with a devotion to duty that goes without equal.”

As Voland read off the names of fallen service members one-by-one, Sailors placed their ornaments onto the tree.



The ceremony ended by adorning the tree with one ornament without a designated name.

“It serves to honor all the names of the fallen not spoken aloud today, but just as dearly remembered,” said Voland.

While COVID-19 mitigations limited attendance, a few Gold Star Families were able to participate in-person. The family members of U.S. Navy Petty Officer First Class Christopher Colafati, U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant James T. Grotjan and U.S. Navy Petty Officer First Class Elizabeth Kingsland attended the ceremony and had the opportunity to take home ornaments for their loved ones as well.

As Tischler wished all attending, both in-person and virtually, a healthy and happy holidays, she offered one wish.

“May we never forget love and family,” said Tischler.

The Navy Gold Star Program is the Navy’s official program for providing long-term support to surviving families of Sailors who pass away while on active duty.