Courtesy Translation: Hessen state government tightens corona protection ordinance

Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations from the state of Hessen

Press Release from the Hessen State Government from 14 DEC 2021

Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, Public Affairs Specialist



Hessen state government tightens corona protection ordinance



Among other things, the adjustment provides relief for people with booster vaccinations, tightens contact restrictions at meetings with unvaccinated people and defines "hotspot regulations".



The Hessen state government has once again tightened the current Corona Protection Ordinance and decided on further restrictions in the fight against the pandemic. "Unfortunately, the situation remains serious, so we are increasing the level of protection. The number of infections is still too high, the hospitals are at the limits of their capacities and the Omikron variant of the virus presents us all with further challenges. Due to the high utilization of the intensive care units, extensive protective measures have already been taken in Hessen. In particular, we have introduced the 2G rule in many areas in order to reduce the risk of infections and to protect particularly vulnerable groups from serious illnesses," explained Hessen's Minister President Volker Bouffier and Social Affairs Minister Kai Klose.



Current numbers call for further steps



"However, the high number of infections and the expected additional cases in hospitals and intensive care units make further steps necessary. If we do not take countermeasures, there will still be a risk of overloading the health system. Therefore, the Hessen state parliament has passed a resolution that makes it possible to take additional measures as far as and as long as there is a concrete risk of the spread of Covid-19 in Hessen. On this basis, we have adapted our current regulation in order to be prepared for the coming weeks," said the head of government.



"Currently, especially in the southern Hessen hospital care area 6 around Darmstadt, the hospitals are very heavily occupied. Since a further increase in the numbers is to be expected in the course of the week, we are now counteracting and creating relief," said Health Minister Klose. Starting today, 15 patients are therefore expected to be transferred to less burdened care areas. "In this way, we ensure good care options for all patients. This approach once again proves the strength of our forecasting and control instruments, such as the Stationary Planning Staff, which permanently analyses the situation," Kai Klose continues.



In view of the high number of infections, the Hessen Landtag had stated in its meeting on 7 December that § 28a (1) to (6) of the Federal Infection Protection Act is applicable in principle. This will enable further measures to contain the pandemic.



These further regulations of the Corona Protection Ordinance apply starting Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021:



Relief for people with booster vaccination



Wherever the 2G Plus rule applies according to the Coronavirus Protection Ordinance, vaccinated and recovered persons must submit a current negative corona test. This test requirement is now omitted for people who have already received a (third) booster vaccination.



Contact restrictions for meetings with unvaccinated people



There are additional contact restrictions for meetings in public in which at least one unvaccinated or non-recovered person participates: Only one's own household and a maximum of two people from another household are allowed to meet. The previous exceptions, e.g. for persons under the age of 18, will remain in place.



Events:



Outdoors: At major events with more than 3,000 participants, masks will have to be worn in the future – even if distances can be maintained.

Indoors: For larger indoor events, capacity will be limited to 25 percent starting with the 251st guest. This means that the first 250 seats can be fully utilized. With all other seats, only one in four places may be taken.



Extension of the 3G rule



In the future, 3G will also apply to visitors to inpatient youth welfare facilities. In day care for children, the 3G rule applies to (independent) personnel.



Ban on fireworks in busy public squares



Fireworks (from category F2 on) may not be burned in busy public places. Small fireworks such as sparklers or firecrackers are still allowed. The affected places are determined by the municipalities. The federal government has also announced that it will ban the sale of (larger) fireworks nationwide.



Hotspot control



As soon as the incidence in a district or a district-free city exceeds 350 for three consecutive days, additional "hotspot regulations" take effect on site from the next day on.



- Prohibition of alcohol in busy places and squares. These are determined by the municipalities.

- Masks are mandatory in pedestrian zones. The exact area is determined by the municipalities.

- For events (more than 10 people) as well as in the cultural, sports and leisure area (sports field, gym, movie theater, theater, etc.) and in restaurants, as well as for tourist overnight stays: Inside 2G-Plus. Outside 2G.

- Christmas Markets: Access only for vaccinated and recovered individuals (2G). The municipalities can also enact an alcohol ban within the 2G area.

- 3,000 participants and above, the 2G Plus rule also applies to outdoor events. The mask requirement remains in place.

- Limiting the number of people at private parties and gatherings to 50 indoors and 200 outside.

- Closure of dance halls, clubs and discotheques as well as prostitution venues.



These "hotspot regulations" expire as soon as the incidence value is below the threshold of 350 for five consecutive days.



The regulation will enter into force on 16 December. This means that the first day on which the new hotspot rules can take effect in a hotspot municipality is 19 December.



"We ask all of you to adhere to the rules over the holidays and to apply distance, hygiene and masks. Please get vaccinated – whether initial vaccination or booster shot, every vaccination helps us leave the pandemic behind us!", says Health Minister Kai Klose, who refers to the numerous vaccination options that exist in Hessen – and which are also actively used: "Today we have administered the ten millionth vaccination in Hessen since the beginning of the vaccination campaign. That's an impressive number. I would like to thank all partners of the ‘Impfallianz Hessen’ and their employees and helpers from the bottom of my heart for this great joint effort," Minister Klose continued.



Additional information:



The number of new infections with the SARS-CoV2 virus and the number of severe disease courses in Hessen remain at a very high level. As of Dec. 14, 2021, the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days nationwide is 247.6. The same applies to the hospitalization incidence and the occupancy rates of intensive care units with COVID-19 patients. As of Dec. 14, 2021, 310 COVID-19 patients are receiving intensive care. The incidence of hospitalization in Hessen is currently 4.56 per 100,000 inhabitants. The incidence of hospitalization is particularly high among unvaccinated people. The death toll related to corona infection has recently risen.



Source: https://www.hessen.de/Presse/Landesregierung-verschaerft-Corona-Schutzverordnung