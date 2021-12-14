Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Photo Essay: Sparta Pond Recreation Area at Fort McCoy

    Sparta Pond Recreation Area at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | The Sparta Pond Fishing and Recreation Area is shown Dec. 1, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis....... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2021

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                          

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The Sparta Pond Fishing and Recreation Area is shown Dec. 1, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Sparta Pond is one of several fishing and recreation areas on the installation and is located on Fort McCoy’s North Post.

    The pond is stocked annually with rainbow trout and also has a variety of freshwater species for anglers.

    The area also includes a handicapped-accessible pier.

    Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2021
    Date Posted: 12.14.2021 22:24
    Story ID: 411132
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Sparta Pond Recreation Area at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Sparta Pond Recreation Area at Fort McCoy
    Sparta Pond Recreation Area at Fort McCoy
    Sparta Pond Recreation Area at Fort McCoy
    Sparta Pond Recreation Area at Fort McCoy
    Sparta Pond Recreation Area at Fort McCoy
    Sparta Pond Recreation Area at Fort McCoy
    Sparta Pond Recreation Area at Fort McCoy
    Sparta Pond Recreation Area at Fort McCoy
    Sparta Pond Recreation Area at Fort McCoy
    Sparta Pond Recreation Area at Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    fishing
    Fort McCoy
    Sparta Pond Recreation Area

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT