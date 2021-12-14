Photo Essay: Sparta Pond Recreation Area at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | The Sparta Pond Fishing and Recreation Area is shown Dec. 1, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis....... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | The Sparta Pond Fishing and Recreation Area is shown Dec. 1, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Sparta Pond is one of several fishing and recreation areas on the installation and is located on Fort McCoy’s North Post. The pond is stocked annually with rainbow trout and also has a variety of freshwater species for anglers. The area also includes a handicapped-accessible pier. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

The Sparta Pond Fishing and Recreation Area is shown Dec. 1, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Sparta Pond is one of several fishing and recreation areas on the installation and is located on Fort McCoy’s North Post.



The pond is stocked annually with rainbow trout and also has a variety of freshwater species for anglers.



The area also includes a handicapped-accessible pier.



Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



