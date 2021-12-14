6th Marine Regiment troops jump in for cold-water immersion training at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A Marine with the 6th Marine Regiment of Camp Lejeune, N.C., participates in...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A Marine with the 6th Marine Regiment of Camp Lejeune, N.C., participates in cold-water immersion training Dec. 9, 2021, at Big Sandy Lake in the Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) Class 22-01 at Fort McCoy, Wis. More than 150 Marines participated in the course that was temporarily reworked to support the training needs of the Marines. CWOC staff ran three, three-day field training exercise courses with the Marines from Dec. 1-9, 2021. The cold-water immersion is the final training event in the course. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Dozens of Marines with the 6th Marine Regiment experienced one of the toughest training events Dec. 9 as part of the first class of the 2021-22 training season for the Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) at Fort McCoy with cold-water immersion training at Big Sandy Lake.



By going in from shore between a thin layer of ice on the lake, the Marines were able to complete the training by walking in, submerging, and coming back up under the careful watch of course instructors. Surface temperatures during the three hours of training were between 20 and 30 degrees Fahrenheit. Practically every student had a slightly shocking reaction when entering the ice-cold water.



“Cold-water immersion, just like the course itself, tests the students both mentally and physically,” said CWOC lead instructor Hunter Heard, who coordinates training with fellow instructors Manny Ortiz, Brian Semann, and Joe Ernst. All are with contractor Veterans Range Solutions, which works with Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization, and Security to complete the training.



The Dec. 9 training with cold-water immersion was the third iteration of it in the third track where the CWOC staff trained approximately 150 Marines from the 6th Marine Regiment. The course’s first class was temporarily reworked to support the training needs of the Marines. CWOC staff ran three, three-day field training exercise courses with the Marines from Dec. 1-9.



Heard said the training is just a small part of the overall curriculum for CWOC, whether in a shortened course or regular 14-day course. Normally for the cold-water immersion, a large hole is cut in the ice at the lake by CWOC staff, then a safe and planned regimen is followed to allow each participant to jump into the icy water. Emergency response personnel are always nearby in case they’re needed when the training takes place.



Heard said students get fully immersed while doing the training. Once they are in the water, they will stay in anywhere from one to three minutes but never longer than three minutes.



Ernst said cold-water immersion is critical to the ability to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment.



“The experience of someone being introduced to water in an extreme-cold environment is a crucial task for waterborne operations and confidence building,” Ernst said. “For a person to fall into water in that environment, the onset of panic generally introduces itself quickly. For our service members who will be operating in an extreme-cold environment, it is a task that, if not trained for, can produce unnecessary casualties.”



The human body’s reaction to falling through ice and into frigid water starts with the mind, Ernst said.



“The shock to the system generally results in an immediate response of a heightened rate of breathing,” Ernst said. “Visual limitations like tunnel vision, and confusion and muscle tension are common reactions. The ability of a person to regain control and composure after getting in this situation is possible.”



During CWOC, Ernst said the experience and guidance of the course’s cadre are critical to direct students to a slower rate of breathing and to advise students on regaining physical and mental control.



“Assessing the environment and situation can only serve as a life-saving technique,” Ernst said.



Ernst said the most important aspect of training is the techniques of extraction and recovery from the cold water.



“Quickly building a fire, should a heated structure or vehicle not be available, is one skill set we teach,” Ernst said. “We also teach the medical training that covers the effects of cold-water immersion and the timelines of recovery to prevent further injury.”



Overall with the first course of the year, Heard said it went well.



“All in all it was a good training event,” Heard said. “It was challenging for the instructors by just going straight to the field with the students instead of our normal crawl, walk, run philosophy. But, after the first rotation, we fell into a good rhythm. I really believe this was a good training experience for the Marines who are preparing for a deployment to Norway sometime in February.”



In addition to cold-water immersion, CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects in the course, including snowshoe training and how to use ahkio sleds and other gear. Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.