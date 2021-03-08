Another year under the Zia Sun

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. --

Exercise Zia Sun is an advanced multi-national close air support exercise hosted by the 3rd Air Support Operations Group from Fort Hood, Texas. Zia Sun affords U.S. and NATO participants the opportunity to sharpen their skills in a challenging and complex large-scale combat environment in the desert of New Mexico.



Units from Holloman AFB participated in the exercise by providing Close Air Support along with other partnered units in a joint training environment, July 12-23, 2021.



“The 314th and other F-16 squadrons provided Aircraft every day of the exercise,” said Capt. Patrick Mayfield, 314th Fighter Squadron chief of scheduling. “We practiced mostly with inert bombs during the first week and the second week we focused on convoy movements, tracking friendlies through villages, and searching for opposing forces acted out by other Zia Sun personnel.”



Holloman students and instructor pilots gained valuable experience for future conflicts by participating in real-world training scenarios during the exercise while also completing their syllabus learning objectives.



Capt. Chad, 29th Attack Squadron MQ-9 instructor pilot said, “Zia Sun provides real context because some of these tactical air controller party members are getting pre-deployment training and are going to be downrange in a matter of months… it helps provide realism to our syllabus, which in turn is training our crews better.”



Participants from 10 squadrons across the U.S. Army and Air Force in addition to the 2nd Regiment Royal Canadian Horse Artillery Garrison, from Petawawa Canada, provided Holloman’s flying squadrons a glimpse of realistic joint and international operations in a simulated combat environment.



“Zia Sun exposes our students to working with TACP units downrange and what their tactics are, and allows our aircrews and instructors the opportunity to think critically to solve scenarios and problems in real time,” said Chad. “Being able to work with TAPC operators as well as other aircrafts like F-16s, A-10s, and different variants of helicopters is a huge integration piece for students to experience and I think that’s valuable.”



Zia Sun’s focus on realistic combat scenarios provides quality training and better prepares 3 ASOG TACP operators and Holloman’s TACP and pilot training students for the future fight.



“Zia Sun provides invaluable training to ground and air liaison personnel, intelligence personnel and TACP members” Mayfield said.



Continuing to provide realistic training scenarios for both students and joint force participants ensures consistent readiness to win the fight in current and future operations.

