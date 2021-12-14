Cookie tradition for Airmen continues at Hill

Photo By Todd Cromar | (Left to right) Master Sgt. Angela Gonzales, 388th Munitions Squadron first sergeant,...... read more read more Photo By Todd Cromar | (Left to right) Master Sgt. Angela Gonzales, 388th Munitions Squadron first sergeant, Maj. Brandiann Hamada, 388th MUNS commander, and Master Sgt. Randa Hendrix, 388th MUNS, bag donated cookies during the Team Hill Cookie Drive Dec. 8, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The annual effort is intended to spread holiday cheer to the base’s Airmen and Guardians in the dormitories and throughout the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar) see less | View Image Page

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah – After hearing that some bases may not continue the tradition of providing cookies to their single Airmen and Guardians this holiday season, the 2021 Team Hill Cookie Drive provided nearly 400 bags of holiday goodness to those who live in the base’s dormitories.



With festive Christmas music playing at the Airman Recreation Center, Hill first sergeants and other base volunteers packed enough cookies into individual bags for every dorm resident and more. Each bag contained a dozen cookies.



Carmen Feng, 75th Air Base Wing Key Spouse and the drive’s lead organizer said that despite COVID and all the things that could have stopped it here, she still wanted to continue the tradition.



“I know there are a lot of challenges, but we can’t break the Hill tradition,” Feng said. I didn’t want anything to get into the way of bringing a bit of joy to our single Airmen and Guardians.”



The event was made possible by generous donations of store-bought cookies and funds to purchase cookies, from both on and off-base supporters.



“Before COVID, everybody was able to do home-baked cookies, but we had to switch to store-bought cookies for safety reasons,” Feng said. “Generous people from the base and strong support from the community made this happen.”



Feng said she wanted Hill’s Airmen and Guardians to know they’re important especially during a rough year.



“We need to do whatever we can, and hopefully we added some sweetness to their holiday season,” she said. “Even though they may be far away from their family, they have a family here with us.”



Hill AFB senior leaders, first sergeants and key spouses expressed their thanks to all who contributed to this event.