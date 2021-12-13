NY and South African leaders meet to reinvigorate partnership

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni | New York National Guard Maj. Gen Michel Natali, the assistant adjutant general,...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni | New York National Guard Maj. Gen Michel Natali, the assistant adjutant general, presents a plaque to Brigadier Gen. Richard Maponyane, the South Africa Defense Attaché based in Washington D.C., , in Manhattan on December 9, 2021 during a meeting held to discuss State Partnership Program initiatives. The New York Army National Guard and South Africa have participated together in the State Partnership Program since 2003 and was the first partnership in Africa. (New York Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni) see less | View Image Page

NEW YORK — New York’s assistant adjutant general for the Army National Guard, and South Africa’s new Defense Attache’ met at the historic Harlem Armory on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 to reinvigorate the training partnership between the New York National Guard and the South African military.



Maj. Gen. Michel Natali and Brig. Gen. Richard Maponyane discussed new opportunities to learn from each other as part of the State Partnership Program agreement which has been in place since 2003.



"We are still tying the knots from the things that could not be accomplished last year," Maponyane said. "But I believe, as a representative of South Africa, that the information they presented to us will assist us, moving forward."



During the meeting, Natali and his staff conducted a briefing with Maponyane and Col. Eric Mabalane, South Africa’s Deputy Defense Attaché, detailing successful past events and future exercises that New York and South Africa will support.



Maponyane and Mabalane both agreed the meetup was informative, productive and are hopeful for the future of partnership with the New York National Guard.



"I'm grateful that Maj. Gen. Natali took time out of his tight schedule to accommodate us during this SPP event,” Maponyane said.



The Harlem Armory, where the two met, is the home of the 369th Sustainment Brigade, which traces its history back to the African-American 369th Infantry Regiment of World War I. The unit is best known by its nickname, “The Harlem Hell Fighters.”



The New York National Guard has two state partners: along with South Africa, New York established a State Partnership Program with Brazil in 2019.



The New York and South Africa partnership was the first state partnership relationship established on the continent of Africa.

Over nearly two decades, South Africa and New York have sustained the partnership, with exchanges and opportunities to partner in exercises and events in both countries.



In past engagements, the New York Soldiers and Airmen participated in multiple events with South Africa, including the Defense Committee Conference led by U.S. Africa Command, which lays out the priorities for the partnership programs between South Africa and New York.



Other engagements included African Aerospace and Defence Expo, the South African Military Skills Competition, disaster preparedness, and multiple subject matter expert exchanges.



The New York National Guard also participated in firefighter exchange missions facilitated at the U.S. Consulate in Cape Town, South Africa, where they engaged with the Southern Cape Emergency Services, who face a recurring wildfire season similar to Southern California.



"We sent New York Air National Guard firefighters there two years ago," Natali said. "We're doing that operation now on a regular basis, and they help out with sharing best practices with the local firefighting agencies that are in Western Cape Town... it's a pretty rewarding operation."



However, COVID-19 presented obstacles last year that made communication between the military forces challenging, said Maj. David Myones, the New York State Partnership Program Director.



"Most of the engagements (in 2020) were virtual, and there were challenges from the U.S. and South African perspectives due to the nature of the pandemic. However, we were able to share the best practices on how both sides responded to COVID-19," Myones said.



New York Army National Guard Maj. Teofilo Espinal, the Bilateral Affairs Officer stationed at U.S. Embassy Pretoria, South Africa, was a key component in sustaining the partnership with South Africa throughout the pandemic, Myones said.



Espinal's primary focus is to facilitate engagements between the state of New York and South Africa, working with embassy and combatant command leaders and staff.



While Myones and the SPP team were unable to travel to South Africa due to COVID-19, Espinal was able to develop an SPP joint exercise scheduled for next summer, called Shared Accord, in July 2022 and participation in a large South African air show in the fall of 2022, Myones said.



The SPP began after the fall of the Soviet Union in the early 90s. The Department of Defense partnered former Soviet countries with National Guard states to develop relationships and focus on the interoperability of each other's military.



Since then, the state partnerships have grown exponentially, with 85 partnerships with 92 nations around the globe.



"Now that the world is slowly emerging from COVID-19, we are going to re-energize the partnership. In the spring of 2022, we will attend Defense Committee and have what we call "staff talks" between our military and their military," Myones said.



"We will get together and agree on what areas we're going to cooperate on in the coming years... New York will always be partners with South Africa so we will continue to develop and build those relationships, " he said.