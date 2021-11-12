Soldiers and Families Celebrate a Healthy Holiday Season at the Second Annual Holiday “Volksmarch”

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany – On December 11, 2021, Soldiers, civilians, and their families participated in the Second Annual Holiday “Volksmarch” in the Grafenwoehr Training Area (GTA). Hosted by the 7th Army Training Command Range Operations with the support from community partners the Holiday “Volksmarch” offered a unique experience for the community. In 2020, Range Operations adapted the German “Volksmarch” tradition - a practice of non-competitive - community-oriented hiking, into a new holiday tradition for local military families and civilians.



“The Second Annual Holiday “Volksmarch” was a huge success. I am very proud of the Range Operations team, and our amazing teammates in TSAE, 7ATC, USAG Bavaria, USO, Bundesforst and others throughout the community, who put on such a fun event to bring holiday joy to families once again this year. We are honored to showcase this beautiful training area and hope the tradition continues for years to come," said Lt. Col. Michael W. Kurtich, Chief of Range Operations, GTA.



Range Operations opened a normally restricted area of GTA for participants to experience. They could choose from two routes featuring historic sites, activities, and holiday cheer along the way. Environmental displays and representatives from the U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria Environmental Division and the Bundesforst - the German Forestry Division - were available for participants to learn more about the wildlife in the training area. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment and the 41st Field Artillery Brigade set up static displays along the route, as well. Food trucks and refreshments were available along the trail, as well as warming stations stoked by Soldiers offering comfort on a snowy day. Santa and a holiday elf made an appearance along the trail. Trading in his reindeer and sleigh for a motorcycle and sidecar, he and the elf offered holiday greetings and candy along the way. Plus, there were Big Foot sightings throughout the route as 41st Field Artillery Brigade Safety Manager, Ricky Gravely donned the suit to add some extra fun.



The main attraction for the participants was the opportunity to get out into the natural landscape. “My favorite thing about the “Volksmarch” is the nature,” said Staff Sgt. Kaina Hinson, noncommission officer in charge for the GTA’s “Volksmarch”. “We have maintenance roads here that are very well-maintained, and the trees here are untouched, given the amount of training that we do here throughout the year. It’s great that you get to come out here and see a little part of history.”



Participants explored the Wolf Hunter’s Chapel, the only operational chapel on the training area. Bleidorn Tower, which offers a scenic view of the training area also gave participants a chance to see a pop culture artifact, a brick thought to be signed by Sgt. Elvis Presley who trained in GTA between 1958-1960. Because it is an Army training area, many of the sites and scenes on the trail can only be enjoyed for most participants during special events like this.



At the end of the hike, participants earned “stocknagels” - metal badges for display on hiking sticks to mark the occasion. A symbol of partnership and shared traditions, the “stocknagel” features a silhouette of a U.S. Soldier side-by-side with a man in dressed in traditional Bavarian fashion, with the colors of the country flags behind each.

