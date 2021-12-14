Courtesy Translation: New corona infections: Health department has reduced reporting overhangs

Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Wiesbaden.... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Wiesbaden. see less | View Image Page

Press Release from the Hessen State Government from 13 DEC 2021

Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, Public Affairs Specialist



New corona infections: Health department has reduced reporting overhangs



The health authority of the state capital Wiesbaden has reduced overhangs in reports to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). Since Monday, Dec. 13, it has been reporting new infections to the RKI on a daily basis.



The reduction of the overhangs has led to a significant increase in daily new infections and thus also to an increase in the seven-day incidence in Wiesbaden. It will take a week until the statistical contortion caused by the "mass input" will be evened out of the seven-day incidence again. From then on, Wiesbaden will again appear at the RKI with a realistic seven-day incidence.



The reason for the overhangs was the rapid increase in positive laboratory reports and insufficient human resources in the health department. Many health authorities in Germany are in a similar situation, as the number of infections rises very quickly and at the same time inpatient vaccination sites have to be re-established. The overhangs were worked on by ten additional employees. As a part this, the seven-day incidence increased from 183.8 on Monday, December 6, to 556.7 on Sunday, December 12. This was also a statistical contortion.



All sars-CoV-2 positive people have been and will be informed immediately by the testing laboratories and are therefore in quarantine. The Wiesbaden Health Authority also provides answers to the most frequently asked questions on the topics of quarantine, testing options and certificates online at wiesbaden.de/coronavirus (tests and quarantine) for download.



Source: https://www.wiesbaden.de/medien/rathausnachrichten/PM_Zielseite.php?showpm=true&pmurl=https://www.wiesbaden.de/guiapplications/newsdesk/publications/Landeshauptstadt_Wiesbaden/141010100000414290.php