The Vanguard Brigade Welcomes Command Sgt. Maj. William L. Langes

JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, Wash. – Advisors of the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade bid a fond farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. Robert T. Craven and welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Willie L. Langes during the unit’s Change of Responsibility ceremony, today at the Henry H. Lind NCO Academy Auditorium.



Langes most recently completed an assignment as the Command Sgt. Maj. of the 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team at JBLM, bringing with him more than 25 years of Army leadership and experience to the Vanguard Family.



“I’m extremely humbled and honored to be the next command sergeant major of this brigade,” Langes said. “Together we can accomplish all things, and it starts by mastering our fundamentals and advising to help strengthen our relationship across the Indo-Pacific Command’s Area of Responsibility.”



Craven moves forward to his next assignment as the Command Sgt. Maj. of the Corps of Cadets at United States Military Academy at West Point, New York where he will no doubt continue to shape the lives of Soldiers for good.



“I can not think of any conventional force that within 19 months of standing up, accessioned the whole brigade, got selected, fully manned, trained, equipped, certified at the Joint Readiness Training Center, and employed to ten countries across the USINDOPACOM theater, that act in and of itself speaks about the talent that we have within this organization”



The 5th SFAB is designed to operate with 820+ Advisors specially selected, trained, and equipped to advise, support, liaise, and assess with conventional partner security forces from the battalion to corps levels. With the employment of Force Package 22-1 last month, the 5th SFAB has successfully employed their third six-month rotation of Advisor forces into the USINDOPACOM theater, maintaining a consistent presence of Advisory capability forward in the region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.13.2021 Date Posted: 12.13.2021 19:37 Story ID: 411034 Location: WA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Vanguard Brigade Welcomes Command Sgt. Maj. William L. Langes, by SGT Joseph Knoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.