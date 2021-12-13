National Guard turns 385 years old

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2021

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    By Maj. David Tanner
    National Guard liaison officer
    U.S. Army sustainment Command

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – Today, we celebrate the 385th birthday of the National Guard.

    The heritage of the National Guard dates back to Dec. 13, 1636, when the 13 original colonies first organized units, making it the oldest component of the United States armed forces.

    A common thread in the history of the U.S. military is the citizen-soldier, embodied every day for nearly 400 years by our National Guard. At the heart of the American spirit are the ideals of liberty and freedom, and the enduring will to fight for them.

    The 445,000 Soldiers and Airmen in today’s National Guard demonstrate their willingness to sacrifice for something greater than themselves as citizen-soldiers.

    They are dedicated to preserving and securing the American spirit in the very communities they come from, where they continue to serve, and through the enduring connections to their fellow citizens, neighbors, and each other.

    Please join today in recognizing the National Guard, and our nation’s proud history of citizen-soldiers.

    For more information, visit: https://www.nationalguard.mil/Features/2021/385th-Birthday-The-National-Guard/

