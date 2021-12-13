Innovations students present fall capstone projects to Tulsa District innovations team members

Photo By Stacey Reese | Members of the augmented reality team presented their project to the capstone class...... read more read more Photo By Stacey Reese | Members of the augmented reality team presented their project to the capstone class and USACE Tulsa innovations members for their fall classwork at Southwestern Oklahoma State University. Students in the program receive real world work experience for their resumes, while USACE benefits from their knowledge in helping bring the projects to life. see less | View Image Page

WEATHERFORD, Okla. — Students from Southwestern Oklahoma State University’s capstone class presented projects to members of U.S. Army Corps of Engineer’s innovations team, showcasing the work they have accomplished during the fall semester.

The partnership between SWOSU and USACE began in 2017, when one of the innovations team members began looking for help in bringing their projects to life. That partnership has grown into the university hosting an innovations workshop annually, bringing the teams together in a central location.

The innovations team focuses on planning and developing technological innovations which benefit USACE personnel in their daily duties. The innovative ideas put together by the team are presented to the capstone students each year in January and students join teams based on the project in which they have interest.

“Working on these projects gives the students real world experience” said Dr. Karen Sweeney, SWOSU assistant professor. “The students see that some things just don’t work, and you sometimes have to back up and start over.”

The projects on which the students worked this semester were augmented reality, virtual reality, and a digital guest book.

The AR project has been in the works for a few semesters, with four classes working on it thus far. The intent is to give users the ability to visit different USACE projects such as a lock and dam or a nature walk right from their phones.

“This was the first time I was able to work with VR” said Jason Costello, team lead. “It was a great way to gain experience.”

The AR project began as part of the VR project but was separated this semester. The team looked at several platforms before finding one that worked for the team. They were able to have a working prototype showcasing how USACE will be able to utilize their technology for water safety once the project is completed.

The digital guestbook team is using geocoding for their project. The technology will give visitors to USACE projects a way to share their hometowns for a pinpointed map location.

Students who work on these projects keep in touch with their USACE counterparts through web meetings. These meetings enable the groups to show their progress and ensure everyone is on the same track.

All the hours worked by the students are logged on a timesheet, which helps track the dollar value of man hours saved by USACE.

“Our partnership is the engine for all innovations´ said Jason Knight, Tulsa District operations natural resource specialist who co-chairs the innovations team. “We could not complete these projects through innovations team resources alone.”