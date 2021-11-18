MICC officials announce 2022 virtual industry outreach

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (Nov. 18, 2021) -- Mission and Installation Contracting Command officials announced the command-wide Advanced Planning Briefings for Industry taking place virtually March 7-11, 2022, forecasting contract opportunities with the Army for small and large industry representatives across the nation.



Mark Massie, the director of the MICC Office of Small Business Programs at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, said the 2022 APBI follows the first successful, command-wide national industry outreach earlier this year that leveraged virtual capabilities.



“The use of Microsoft Teams to reach a large audience was a game changer for us,” Massie said. “It allowed us to meet our mission of providing transparency to small businesses with the goal of increasing competition and increasing the defense industrial base.”



The March 2021 APBI attracted more than 1,600 registrants and featured remarks by leaders from the Installation Management Command, Army Office of Small Business Programs, Training and Doctrine Command, and Army Test and Evaluation Command as well as acquisition leaders from throughout the MICC. Massie said new for the 2022 APBI is a change in format allowing a day to be dedicated to each of the command’s major subordinate units to expand upon their contract requirements. The MICC includes two contracting support brigades at Fort Hood, Texas, and Fort Bragg, North Carolina, as well as two field directorate offices at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston and Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.



Following this year’s APBI, approximately 700 one-on-one virtual meetings were conducted with almost 300 small businesses as part of a two-day matchmaking event. Heather Scherer, a MICC small business analyst at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, said the combined APBI and matchmaking event contributed to the receipt of more than 100 capability statements from industry representatives. These capability statements along with others received throughout the year are uploaded into a MICC database for easy access by contracting professionals.



“This becomes a quick reference guide when conducting initial market research. Our goal and our mission is to ensure small businesses are provided maximum opportunities to participate in government contracts,” Massie said. “We accomplish that goal through events like our APBI and matchmaking. These events allow small businesses to discuss capabilities with not only our small business professionals but also contracting officers and some mission partners who participate.”



In fiscal 2021, MICC contracting professionals executed more than 27,000 contract actions valued at $5.2 billion in support of installation support services, facilities maintenance and sustainment, logistics, and range and mission support services for the Army enterprise across the continental United States. This included more than $2.6 billion to American small businesses allowing the MICC to achieve its small business goals for the seventh consecutive year.



As planners for the 2022 APBI continue their efforts to finalize the agenda for the industry outreach event, small and large industry representative can follow any updates posted to https://sam.gov and register when available.



About the MICC:

Headquartered at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, the Mission and Installation Contracting Command consists of about 1,300 military and civilian members who are responsible for contracting goods and services in support of Soldiers as well as readying trained contracting units for the operating force and contingency environment when called upon. MICC contracts are vital in feeding more than 200,000 Soldiers every day, providing many daily base operations support services at installations, facilitate training in the preparation of more than 100,000 conventional force members annually, training more than 500,000 students each year, and maintaining more than 14.4 million acres of land and 170,000 structures.

