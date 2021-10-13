Leadership Lackawanna grows Tobyhanna leaders

Photo By Danielle Weinschenk | The lead specialist in Tobyhanna Army Depot's Public Affairs Office, Danielle...... read more read more Photo By Danielle Weinschenk | The lead specialist in Tobyhanna Army Depot's Public Affairs Office, Danielle Weinschenk was voted Class Leader of the Year by her fellow Leadership Lackawanna 2021 Core Program classmates, an honor presented to Weinschenk by the program's executive director, Nikki Morristell during the end of year celebration for the 2021 Core Program class this past June. Weinschenk's project team planned and facilitated the construction of a gazebo for the North Pocono Public Library for year round use by their groups and patrons. see less | View Image Page

TOBYHANNA, Pennsylvania - Tobyhanna Army Depot (TYAD) employees have the opportunity to develop their leadership skills - and their community - by participating in the professional development programs of the Leadership Lackawanna organization.



Established in 1982 as an affiliate of the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Lackawanna has graduated more than 2,400 community leaders and completed over 150 community service projects in northeastern Pennsylvania (NEPA).



The organization’s most enduring effort is the Core Program, which consists of ten monthly training sessions focused on leadership development in the areas of project management, diversity and inclusion, humble leadership and more. In addition to the monthly meetings aimed at leadership development, participants must complete a service project benefitting an organization in NEPA.



Leadership Lackawanna’s Core Class of 2021 included four TYAD employees: Joseph Bilotta, Robert Welsch, Francis Wanat and Danielle Weinschenk.



Due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the students of the 2021 Core Program encountered unique challenges in pursuing their goals together as a class, and on their service project teams.



“This class of professionals was by far the most adaptable and flexible group I have ever worked with in my 13 year tenure with the organization,” said the program’s executive director, Nikki Morristell. “Due to the pandemic, our year kept shifting: in-person, hybrid, virtual. We were lucky to have participants who valued grace and understanding during such an unprecedented year.”



Utilizing virtual meet-up applications and exercising all of the precautions required for navigating a global pandemic, the 2021 Core Program Class deployed four service projects to benefit the Lackawanna County community.



One of those projects, benefiting the Boys and Girls Clubs of NEPA, was in response to a need born from the pandemic – to access learning materials remotely. The team assigned to the cause worked together to create a video library for children to access programs and activities on a virtual platform. They also equipped and trained the Boys and Girls Club staff to create content independently, so they may support continued remote operations beyond the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, making their services accessible to even more young people.



Team Tobyhanna’s Joseph Bilotta helped make this service project a success.



“Leadership Lackawanna taught me a lot about myself,” shared Bilotta. “Anyone looking to learn and be part of a team that could really help their community, all while growing as a leader, should absolutely consider applying for the program.” Bilotta works as a logistics management specialist in the Production Management Directorate.



Bob Welsch, Chief of the Air-Traffic Control and Landing Systems/Range Threat Systems Division of the C4ISR Directorate, was also a member of the 2021 Core Program Class.



His team’s service project helped the Keystone Mission to assist individuals experiencing homelessness in obtaining photo identification, social security cards and birth certificates – items vital to accessing critical services and benefits necessary to improve their circumstances. The Leadership team designed and installed a mobile office space inside a utility van currently owned by the Keystone Mission, and held a publicly supported event to outfit the van with essential items and office supplies.



“Working with total strangers helped me to change perspective and understand people better,” Welsch said. “Our project really opened my eyes to how others crave for things most of us take for granted.”



In support of NeighborWorks of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s long-term revitalization efforts, another service project team spearheaded the development of the West Scranton Hometown Heroes street banner program to honor local veterans and generate community pride. Working in support of America’s service members is nothing new for Frank Wanat, a logistics management specialist in TYAD’s Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Division of Production Management, and part of the Hometown Heroes project team.



“Getting a project that means so much to me was an honor and truly humbling,” shared Wanat, who is part of a workforce of almost 3,700 individuals who pride themselves on supporting the depot’s mission of providing readiness to our nation’s warfighters.



Another Core Program participant, Danielle Weinschenk helped to steer a service project benefiting the North Pocono Public Library. In response to the library’s request for space where they could offer outdoor programming, this Leadership Lackawanna team planned and facilitated the construction of a gazebo next to the library. This new, open structure will allow year round use for library patrons, including its children’s story hour group and gardening club.



As lead specialist in TYAD’s Public Affairs Office, Weinschenk is no stranger to connecting with the local community. Her attention to detail and natural knack for guiding a team are among the reasons her fellow Leadership Lackawanna classmates recognized her as Class Leader of the Year, an honor presented to Weinschenk during the end of year celebration for the 2021 Core Program class this past June.



“This experience helped me grow as a leader, build new personal and professional relationships, and engage with my community,” said Weinschenk. “I'm excited to have been a part of a class that made NEPA a better place and look forward to remaining a part of Leadership Lackawanna’s programs in the future.”



Leadership Lackawanna’s 2022 Core Program kicked off in September with a class of 34 NEPA professionals, five of whom are part of Team Tobyhanna. Best wishes to Michael Fedorisin, Mariam Garcia, Ricardo Horn, Robert McLaughlin, Lauren Tomaino and their classmates as they commence their Core Program experience and begin to tackle their own community service projects.



Participation in Leadership Lackawanna is categorized as developmental non-duty training. TYAD employees interested in this and/or other developmental non-duty training should review Employee Bulletin #43, Developmental Non-Duty Training (Tuition Assistance) or contact the Employee Development Division, X57104 for more information.



Connecting with the community is a foundational tenet of Tobyhanna’s long-range strategic plan, TOBY2028. The plan aligns with the depot's four strategic focus areas: Investing in Our People, C5ISR Readiness, Shape the Future and Strategic Communications and aims to posture the organization for future success.