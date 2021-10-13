Palm Harbor resident Jack James, a NY National Guard brigadier general, will serve as deputy commander of history Army Guard division

Photo By Eric Durr | New York Army National Guard Brig. Gen Jack James, a Palm Harbor, Florida resident,...... read more read more Photo By Eric Durr | New York Army National Guard Brig. Gen Jack James, a Palm Harbor, Florida resident, will relinquish command of the New York National Guard's 53rd Troop Command during a change of command ceremony on October 17 at Camp Smith Training Site near Peekskill, New York. James will become one of two deputy commanders of the historic 42nd Infantry Division, which is based in Troy, New York. see less | View Image Page

LATHAM, New York--New York Army National Guard Brigadier General Jack James, a resident of Palm Harbor, has been named one of two deputy commanders of the 42nd Infantry Division, a unit responsible for the training of Army National Guard units in New York, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, Connecticut and New Jersey.



James, who has been commanding the New York Army National Guard's 53rd Troop Command since 2019, will serve as the Deputy Division Commander- Maneuver, for the 42nd, which is headquartered in Troy, New York.



He will pass command of the 53rd Troop Command to Brigadier General Joseph Biehler, who currently serves in the position James is taking over, during an October 17 ceremony at Camp Smith Training Site near Peekskill, New York.



James, an Army aviator, previously led the 42nd Combat Aviation Brigade from 2014- 2019.



The 42nd Infantry Division traces its history back to World War I. The division liberated the Dachau Concentration Camp in World War II and in 2004-2005 the division commanded 20,000 troops in Iraq.



The division headquarters completed a ten-month deployment to Kuwait in 2020 in which it served as the command element for 10,000 Army troops operating in the Middle East.



Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General of New York, said James will be a good fit for the division.



"Jack James brings to the 42nd Infantry Division the skills and experience to help them navigate a major exercise and to prepare for future deployments of the division headquarters, "Shields said. "He is a professional and experienced leader who will make a huge impact on the readiness of the division."



James graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1992. He attended the Aviation Officer Basic Course and flight school at Fort Rucker, Ala. where he qualified in the AH-1 Cobra attack helicopter.



The deputy division commander for maneuver is responsible for day-to-day combat operations when the division is deployed. The other deputy commander oversees supply and logistics issues. Both report to Major General Thomas Spencer, the division's commander.



During active duty service, James served in key leadership and operational assignments at company and battalion or squadron level, including Camp Stanley, Korea; Wheeler Army Air Field, Hawaii and Fort Carson, Colo.



James deployed to Haiti for Operation Uphold Democracy in 1995 and to Bosnia-Herzegovina as Commander of R Troop of the 4th Squadron, 3rd Armored Cavalry Regiment in 2000.



He joined the New York Army National Guard in 2002.



He served as operations and intelligence officer for the 642nd Aviation Support Battalion; executive officer of the 3rd Battalion, 142nd Assault Aviation Regiment and brigade operations officer for the 42nd Combat Aviation Brigade.



James served as operations officer for New York's aviation response to Hurricane Katrina in September 2005, coordinating an aviation task force that grew to 28 aircraft and 500 Soldiers from four states, providing hurricane relief for the Gulf Coast region.



In 2011 James assumed command of the 642nd Aviation Support Battalion in Rochester, New York. He led his battalion for State Active Duty in response to Hurricane Sandy in November 2012, and in 2013 mobilized and deployed to Kuwait in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. The battalion provided aviation maintenance and sustainment to the 42nd Combat Aviation Brigade through August 2014.



He is a Distinguished Graduate of the Army War College, Class of 2015, and several other military schools, including the Air War College, Command & General Staff College, Aviation Officer Advanced Course, Combined Arms & Services Staff School, and the Electronic Warfare/Aircraft Survivability Course. James also holds a Master of Business Administration from New York University.



He is a pilot-in-command in the UH-60 Blackhawk and is rated in the AH-64 Apache, AH-1 Cobra, and UH-1 Huey helicopters, and several fixed wing aircraft.



James' awards include the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, two Armed Forces Expeditionary Service Medals, and the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Korea Defense Service Medal, two Humanitarian Service Medals, three Overseas Service Ribbons, and the NATO Medal. He also holds the Master Army Aviator Badge, Parachutist Badge, Air Assault Badge, and other federal and state awards.



James is married to the former Lesia Koropey and has three children: Katherine, Juliana, and Nicholas. In his civilian career, he is a Corporate Vice President at the New York Life Insurance Company.