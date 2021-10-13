LRC-Benelux director says when it comes to supporting our community, no is never an option

Photo By Cameron Porter | D.J. Jackson has been assigned to Logistics Readiness Center-Benelux, 405th Army Field...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | D.J. Jackson has been assigned to Logistics Readiness Center-Benelux, 405th Army Field Support Brigade for close to 120 days. He said his job as the director of LRC-Benelux is to support the U.S. Army Garrison Benelux community on a daily basis with transportation, maintenance, and supply and services logistics support. When customers ask for support, the answer is always yes. No is never an option. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Name: D.J. Jackson



Job Title: Director



Assigned: Logistics Readiness Center-Benelux, 405th Army Field Support Brigade



Location: Chievres Air Base, Belgium



Experience: I’ve been in the LRC-Benelux director’s seat for close to 120 days. Before coming to LRC-Benelux, I was assigned to LRC-Benning at Fort Benning, Georgia, for about four years as the chief of Supply and Services, and before that I was the chief of Supply and Services at LRC-Stuttgart for three years.

Other Service: I retired from active duty status with the Army in May of 2009 as a master sergeant with 24 years of service. I was a brigade senior supply sergeant upon retirement.



Hometown: Washington, D.C.



Family: I am married to my wife, Annika, for 4 years, but we’ve been together for over seven years. I have two adult children from a previous marriage and one grandson whose name is Mac. My oldest daughter’s name is Courtney, and she is 35. My youngest daughter is Nicole, age 33.



Q: Can you explain what your duties are as the Director of LRC-Benelux, 405th AFSB?



A: My job as the director of LRC-Benelux is to support the U.S. Army Garrison Benelux community on a daily basis with transportation, maintenance, and supply and services logistics support. One of our main lines of effort is transportation support, which extends to Headquarters North Atlantic Treaty Organization, HQs Supreme Allied Command Europe, USAG Benelux, and multiple other commands, agencies and activities. Our supply and services support mission is another major component of LRC-Benelux. We have robust hazardous material and Central Issue Facility missions as well as multiple standard supply missions. We have over 90 hand receipt holders from USAG Benelux, NATO and various other units and agencies who we work with on a regular basis.



Q: Why is the LRC-Benelux mission so important?



A: We support NATO and SHAPE, which are two huge commands. As an example, our NATO support operations span across five installations in two countries. We support multiple installations in the Netherlands, Belgium and northern Germany. One of the areas we provide support to includes a robust VIP transportation requirement – our objective being to move distinguished visitors from point A to point B safely and securely. As far as our supply and services mission goes – property accountability, turn-in of property, issue of property and reception of property in the USAG Benelux area of operations – it all flows from or through LRC-Benelux.



Q: What do you enjoy about your job, and what motivates you?



A: I enjoy working with people. What I like to do is put smiles on people’s faces – employees and customers alike. When they ask for support, the answer is always yes. No is never an option. At the end of the day, my day is made when they walk away happy.



LRC Benelux and 405th AFSB: When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC-Benelux directs, manages and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of USAG Benelux and NATO. LRC-Benelux reports to the 405th AFSB, which is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and under the operational control of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The brigade is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.