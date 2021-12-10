Coast Guard, partners search for missing swimmer off Oahu

HONOLULU — The Coast Guard, Honolulu Fire Department, and Ocean Safety are searching for a missing swimmer off Oahu, Tuesday.



The 24 year-old male swimmer was last seen Monday wearing a black rash guard with blue and white swim trunks in the vicinity of Makapu’u Beach, Oahu.



Anyone with information regarding the swimmer's whereabouts is requested to contact the Coast Guard Sector Honolulu Command Center at 808-843-2600.



Upon receiving the report at 3:57 p.m., Monday, Sector Honolulu watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners and launched multiple Coast Guard assets.



Currently searching are:

- An Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules airplane aircrew

- An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew

- The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)

- A Navy Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37 MH-60R Sea Hawk Helicopter aircrew

- Hawaii Fire Department Air Three helicopter aircrews, rescue boats, and divers

- Hawaii Fire Department ground crews and drones

- Ocean Safety jet skis and swimmers



The weather on scene is winds of 25 mph with 32 mph gusts and seas up to 10 feet.

