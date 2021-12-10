Fall Into Savings! New MILITARY STAR Cardholders Save 15% on First-Day Purchases Oct. 15 to 28

Courtesy Photo | Exchange shoppers can fall into extra savings with 15% off all first-day purchases...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Exchange shoppers can fall into extra savings with 15% off all first-day purchases when they open and use a new MILITARY STAR® account Oct. 15-28. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Exchange shoppers can fall into extra savings at exchanges and commissaries when they open and use a new MILITARY STAR® account.



From Oct. 15 to 28, new cardholders will receive 15% savings on purchases made the first day, an increase from the regular 10% discount for new cardholders. The savings will appear as a credit on the first monthly billing statement.



“This limited-time discount is one more way the MILITARY STAR card helps shoppers save,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s senior enlisted advisor. “The card benefits extend past the first day with everyday savings on food and fuel, as well as financing offers and discounts throughout the year.”



The 15% discount applies to purchases made everywhere the MILITARY STAR card is accepted, all exchanges, commissaries, online at ShopMyExchange.com, myNavyExchange.com and ShopCGX.com and more. All honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop at ShopMyExchange.com can use their MILITARY STAR card discount shopping the Exchange online.



Cardholders earn 2% in rewards points on their MILITARY STAR purchases—including at commissaries—and receive a $20 reward every 2,000 points. (Rewards exclude Military Clothing.)



Other benefits of the MILITARY STAR card include:



• Free shipping on all ShopMyExchange.com and MyNavyExchange.com orders.

• 5 cents off every gallon of gas at Exchange and participating MCX and NEX fuel locations.

• 10% off all Exchange restaurant purchases.

• The lowest flat-rate APR (10.24%) among store cards—rate is offered to all cardholders upon account approval.

• No annual, late or over-limit fees.

• Reduced-interest deployment plan with no payments required for eligible customers.



100% of Exchange earnings are reinvested in the military community, including funding for critical on-installation Quality-of-Life programs. In the last 10 years, the Exchange has contributed $2.1 billion to these programs. When shoppers use the MILITARY STAR card, the Exchange also saves on credit card transaction fees—savings that add up to millions of dollars a year—which allows the Exchange to better support Warfighters and their families.



The MILITARY STAR card is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and is accepted at all military exchanges and commissaries. For more information, visit MyECP.com.



Facebook-friendly version: Exchange shoppers can fall into extra savings with 15% off all first-day purchases when they open and use a new MILITARY STAR® account Oct. 15-28. Details: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-1Ra.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 53rd-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.4 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Keiana Holleman at 214-312-6514 or hollemankl@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange