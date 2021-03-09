DLA provides tents, blankets to civilians evacuating Afghanistan

The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support’s Clothing and Textiles supply chain expedited shipping of tents and blankets to Special Immigrant Visa recipients and civilians evacuating Afghanistan, a week before the Sept. 10 required delivery date.



Approximately 5,000 disaster blankets and 90 general purpose tents, which hold up to 10 people each, were delivered to Camp Arifjan Sept. 3, said Chris Gaudio, supervisory customer account specialist with C&T’s Collective Customer Division.



“It was a priority one requisition, so that means it will ship the fastest way possible,” Gaudio said. “This order was shipped via commercial carrier directly into Kuwait.”



DLA’s Agency Synchronization Operations Center received the initial requisition from DLA Support Team-Kuwait, as it serves as the central hub for completing emergency requisitions in that region, Gaudio explained.



C&T’s Executive Agent office and Gaudio’s team worked through the weekend to coordinate with third party logistics vendor, Travis Association for the Blind, to ship the blankets to DLA Distribution Susquehanna, or DDSP.



“In terms of tents, those were already in stock at DDSP, so it was just a matter of releasing them to the customer,” said Brian McGinley, integrated support team chief of the Tents and Shelters Division.



DDSP then coordinated transportation for all items to Kuwait, said Bruce Gordon, C&T EA office supervisory logistics systems analyst.



“C&T continually stands ready to support the evacuation effort with material and logistical solutions,” Gordon said.



McGinley added that C&T is also working to replenish stock used to fulfill the requisition to prepare for future orders.

