Laughlin rocks

Laughlin held a rock concert on base Oct. 8, 2021 as a way to celebrate the hard work every single one of its members puts into making sure Team XL produces the most qualified pilots in the world.

Alternative rock bands Sick Puppies, 3OH3!, and Brett Scallions of Fuel performed at the night’s concert. The three bands brought volume and energy and after no time the audience was dancing to the beats.

With many of the world events that have taken place the past two years, the concert brought a kick of energy to the small training base in south Texas.

Before the stage lights went up, band members toured the base and talked with some of the pilots and saw the aircraft that are the start of every pilot's journey.

“Getting a chance to see these planes and play for your base and all of you is just a huge honor, said Carl Raether, bass guitarist for Brett Scallions of Fuel.

The bands appreciate the military and all its members and are always grateful to show support in their own way: by giving their music and a fun experience.

“We just try to have fun and bring the party,” said Nathaniel Motte, vocalist for 3OH3!. “You guys are out here working and really doing things that we don't associate with in everyday life.”

The members of Team XL enjoyed the much-anticipated event, while getting to experience the music and the camaraderie with their friends, family and fellow Airmen.

“It was an awesome event, awesome bands, being able to see everyone from around base cut loose and have some fun,” exclaimed 1st Lt. Charles Cannon, 86th Flying Training Squadron instructor pilot. “I Can't wait for the next one.”

While Laughlin Airmen can cut loose for some head banging, the team is right back to forging America’s deadliest pilots by the start of the next week.

