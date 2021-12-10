NNSY Technology and Innovation Lab Works Together with Condenser Lead to Develop 3-D Printed Condenser Replication Review Stand

Photo By Aldo Anderson | Surface Ship Propulsion Plant Piping Systems Waterfront Support Branch (Code 261)...... read more read more Photo By Aldo Anderson | Surface Ship Propulsion Plant Piping Systems Waterfront Support Branch (Code 261) Mechanical Engineering Technician Drew Eckel and Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Technology and Innovation Laboratory (T&I Lab) Additive Manufacturing 3-D Printer Operator Dixie Cox with the finalized print of the condenser replication review stand. see less | View Image Page

Editor’s Note: Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Strategic Framework is a tool to communicate the shipyard’s mission and vision statements, and shows how initiatives executed across the command tie together with why NNSY exists—to deliver warships. In order to bridge the gap between mission and vision, NNSY has identified four critical focus areas—our pillars. These pillars are the highest priority strategic focus areas we must urgently work to improve. They are Infrastructure; Dependable Mission Delivery; People Development; and Process Improvement and Innovation.

Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) Technology and Innovation (T&I) Laboratory recently partnered with Surface Ship Propulsion Plant Piping Systems Waterfront Support Branch (Code 261) Mechanical Engineering Technician Drew Eckel to 3-D print a condenser replication review stand for analyzing deficiencies in condenser tubes aboard naval vessels.



Eckel served as condenser work lead on the USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) project, ensuring the condition of the condenser tubes. “Condensers in a naval propulsion steam cycle work by sending cooling water (seawater) through the condenser tubes that cool steam flowing around the outside of those tubes,” said Eckel. “This action condenses the steam back into water and the cycle continues. The condition of these tubes is vital in ensuring the heat transfer efficiency of the condenser and ensuring a tube does not suffer a catastrophic failure that will contaminate the steam with seawater.”



NNSY’s Nondestructive Test Division (Code 135) performs inspections as the primary analysis of these condenser tubes to identify any defect types across a majority of the tube. However, this method is challenging with accurately identifying any defects at the tube ends. To further analyze certain tube end defects, a compound is injected into the tube end that after curing will replicate the inside diameter of the tube. Engineering then uses an optical comparator to accurately measure defects on these replications down to zero point zero, zero one”. An optical comparator essentially shines a light across one side of the replication and measurements are taken from the defects that appear in the shadow. Depending on the extent of the defect, Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA 05V/08) and the Engineering and Planning Department (Code 200) are responsible for working corrective actions.



The historical method of aligning the replication to reveal the defect at its maximum height was difficult. On Truman, Eckel designed a stand to mount to the optical comparator stand and allow the replication to be supported with bearing surface to freely rotate the replication and maintain perpendicular alignment to the optical comparator reflecting surfaces. This gives greater assurance that NNSY personnel can accurately measure and address any tube end defects.



With design in hand, Eckel reached out to the T&I Lab to make this idea of his a reality utilizing additive manufacturing.



NNSY’s T&I Lab launched the Real Ideas Program for shipyard workers to submit and implement new ideas and technology to improve safety, cost, productivity, and quality of executed projects. The program team collaborates with employees in understanding their needs, researching what’s available, and breaking down barriers to develop and deploy the ideas.



“The Real Ideas Program allows our shipyard employees to be able to innovate and improve how we do things at America’s Shipyard,” said NNSY T&I Lab Research, Development, Testing, and Evaluation (RDT&E) Manager Joey Hoellerich. “Drew’s been amazing to work with. He came to us with a need and has been with us every step of the way, communicating with us and providing his feedback for ways to improve the design. This project has really highlighted what the Real Ideas Program is all about, working with our customers as a team to get to that desired end goal.”



“We worked side-by-side with Drew, 3-D printing the design and seeing what material or iteration would work best for his needs,” said Additive Manufacturing 3-D Printer Operator Dixie Cox. “We’ve done at least 10 prints so far of various iterations for this stand and we’ve made tweaks here and there to get it just right for the job at hand.”



The team has finalized the stand with plans to deploy to the Code 135, Code 261, and the Submarine Piping and Mechanical Branch (Code 265), as well as potentially the other public shipyards.



For more information regarding innovation and the CPI&I Pillar Team, contact the NNSY T&I Lab at 757-396-7180 or email the REAL Ideas program at NNSY_REALIdeas@navy.mil.