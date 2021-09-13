NMCB-5 and 9th ESB support Mobile Fleet Hospital

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Icesis Scott | 210913-N-CD272-1001 SASEBO, Japan (Sept. 13, 2021) The U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Icesis Scott | 210913-N-CD272-1001 SASEBO, Japan (Sept. 13, 2021) The U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 and U.S. Marines assigned to the 9th Engineering Support Battalion pose for a photograph. The Seabees and Marines transported equipment for an Expeditionary Mobile Fleet (EMF) Hospital relocation. The U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 are deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening their alliances and partnerships, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Engineering Aide 2nd Class Icesis Scott) see less | View Image Page

Story by Engineering Aide 2nd Class Icesis Scott



SASEBO, Japan – The U.S. Navy Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 and U.S. Marines with 9th Engineering Support Battalion (ESB) moved Expeditionary Mobile Fleet (EMF) Hospital equipment from Sasebo, Japan, to Williamsburg, Virginia, Sept. 14.



To increase readiness, the Seabees and Marines returned the necessary equipment to Naval Expeditionary Medical Support Command’s home in Williamsburg, Virginia, for repairs and upgrades. This EMF Hospital is one of only four in the U.S. Indo-Pacific area of operations. It is part of Navy Expeditionary Forces Command Pacific’s plan to increase operational readiness in the future.



“It really was a good learning experience, especially for junior personnel. It really helps them to understand the bigger picture and how we can directly affect the overall mission,” said Construction Mechanic 1st Class Christopher Harris.



The Seabees and Marines bridged the gap between sea and shore by supporting logistics at the littorals for warfighter readiness. They employed fully capable units as part of a combined or joint force. Together, the Seabees and Marines loaded approximately 150 pieces of equipment valued at $50 million and shipped them to Virginia.



“It was a good experience working with the Seabees,” said Lance Cpl. Steven Bates Jr., assigned to 9th ESB. “It was cool coming together with another branch and combining our different methods of doing things.”



In his two years of service in the Marine Corps, this was his first time working with service members of another branch.



The U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 are deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening their alliances and partnerships, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S and Indo-Pacific area of operations.