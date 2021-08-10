Hispanic Heritage Month

My name is Sgt. Joshua, Sosa and I was born in Garden Grove, CA. I was in the split ops program which meant I was able to go to Basic during summer break before senior year so I joined the military in Feb 2011. I enlisted because it seemed like it would be more interesting than staying in my old town and I have yet to regret my choice.



What has been the most important lesson you’ve learned since joining?

The most important lesson I’ve learned since joining would be that “it is impossible to use rational argument to dissuade someone of an irrational point of view.” which can be interpreted many ways.



What advice would you give to a young soldier just joining the military?

Advice that I would give a young soldier would be that they shouldn’t just learn from good leaders. They should learn what not to do and from the mistakes of bad leadership in what NOT to do. Why not learn from someone else’s mistakes instead of making them yourself.



What does your Hispanic Heritage mean to you?

I come from two different Hispanic Heritage backgrounds, Mexican from my mom’s side and Spaniard from my dad’s side who was partially Chiricahua. To me my heritage signifies resiliency and unity because many people of Hispanic descent are able to find joy in sharing their culture with others regardless of what they’ve gone through.

