Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground available year-round

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Cabins available for rent are shown Sept. 23, 2021, at Pine View Campground at Fort...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Cabins available for rent are shown Sept. 23, 2021, at Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy, Wis. Pine View Campground is part of Pine View Recreation Area. This area also includes Whitetail Ridge and Sportsman’s Range. The campground is nestled in a wooded area about a quarter mile west of Fort McCoy’s cantonment area and is bounded by Suukjak Sep Lake on the east and the La Crosse River on the west and south. Get additional information about cabin rental rates by stopping by the campground office or visiting https://mccoy.armymwr.com. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Cabins are available for rent year-round at Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Pine View Campground is part of Pine View Recreation Area. The campground and the cabins are managed by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR).



DFMWR’s Business and Recreation Division Chief Scott Abell said cabins at the campground are available all winter long as well.



“All of our cabins will be available throughout the winter, too,” Abell said. “Cabins range from one bedroom with loft (park model type) to two-bedroom units.”



The Pine View Campground office and the Fort McCoy Equipment Check-out are also open, Abell said.



“The office is manned as we have cabin guests, and they handle reservations for camping in spring, summer, and fall. Equipment check-out is also available, but business volume in that area is very low in the winter.”



Ten new park model cabins were added to the campground area in 2018. The cabins were available for use for the first time May 22, 2020.



The park models have one bedroom, a full kitchen, a bathroom, a living room area with cable TV, air conditioning, and a washer and dryer.



Abell said the cabins are fully furnished and have plenty of amenities. He also provided the following information about cabin rental rates:



* duplexes — military or Department of Defense (DOD) employee rate, $80 a night; general public, $90.



* one-bedroom cabins with a loft — military or DOD employee rate, $85 a night; general public, $95.



* lakeside two-bedroom cabins — military or DOD employee rate, $95 a night; general public, $120.



* east side two-bedroom cabins — military or DOD employee rate, $110 a night; general public, $135.



Get additional information about cabin rates by stopping by the campground office or calling the office. People can also find out more about DFMWR at Fort McCoy by visiting https://mccoy.armymwr.com.