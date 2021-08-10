New Army Reserve Ambassador Appointed to Connecticut

Courtesy Photo | Beth A. Pritchard has been appointed to the position of U.S. Army Reserve Ambassador...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Beth A. Pritchard has been appointed to the position of U.S. Army Reserve Ambassador for Connecticut. The Army Reserve Ambassador Program was established in 1998 to promote awareness of the Army Reserve, its goals and objectives, and to serve as a vital bridge in our states/communities to further educate and garner support for the Army Reserve. For more information, visit http://www.usar.army.mil/Featured/Ambassador-Program/ (courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – Maj. Gen. Rodney Faulk, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, has confirmed the appointment by Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, of Beth A. Pritchard as a United States Army Reserve Ambassador for Connecticut.



Pritchard is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BETERI Consulting Group, LLC where she and her team partner with senior leaders and deliver results in areas such as strategy development and deployment, transformation, integrations, turnarounds, organizational design, human performance, executive coaching, marketing and raising capital. She holds a Master’s Degree in Psychology from the University of Hartford, a Bachelor’s Degree in Organizational Management and Leadership from Concordia University and an Associate’s Degree in Legal Studies from Inver Hills College. She also holds certificates in Transformational Leadership and Nonprofit Management from the University of Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business, and in Mediation from Quinnipiac University Law School.



She is a member of many professional and nonprofit organizations including the American College of Healthcare Executives, American Marketing Association, Network of Executive Women, Sigma Alpha Pi – National Society of Leadership & Success, United Nations Volunteer Consultant, Rotary International, United Service Organizations, Fisher House Foundation, University of Notre Dame Sorin Society, American Heart Association, and Connecticut Science Center.



Pritchard hails from a multi-generational military family, and her spouse is a veteran who served as a U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery Officer. Pritchard led the development, secured the funding and operationalized a nationally recognized military reintegration service model, including Centers of Excellence and transitional housing, for U.S. veterans, service members and military families.



The Army Reserve Ambassador Program was established in 1998 to promote awareness of the Army Reserve, its goals and objectives, and to serve as a vital bridge in our states/communities to further educate and garner support for the Army Reserve. Army Regulation 140.1, Chapter 9 outlines the role, function and operational level of the USAR Ambassador. Ambassadors are a powerful means of message delivery to the American people.



The function of the Ambassador is similar to that of Civilian Aides to the Secretary of the Army, and carries a protocol status equivalent of a Major General that is a key means by which Ambassadors are able to effectively execute their responsibilities. Ambassadors are Special Government Employees who represent the Chief of the Army Reserve without salary, wages or related benefits.



Ambassadors provide Community Outreach assistance to Army Reserve members/families, other military personnel/families as needed, and provide feedback on plans, programs and needs to the Commander of the Army Reserve, the Regional Support Commander and to local USAR Commanders.



Additionally, Ambassadors build relationships and strive to improve the understanding and knowledge of the Army Reserve within the business and social sectors of communities across America. They help to educate the public, community leaders, and congressional staff offices about the capabilities and values of the Army Reserve and the Soldiers who live and work in their communities. They establish open lines of communication with the local communities; and they work to support recruiting efforts by assisting community and business leaders in recognizing that the Army Reserve strengthens the Soldiers, the community, and the Nation.



While not all ARAs have military experience, many are retired officers or senior non-commissioned officers who wish to remain engaged in military affairs. Each state and territory has at least one ARA.



For more information, visit http://www.usar.army.mil/Featured/Ambassador-Program/