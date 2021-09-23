Our Diversity Moves Us Forward: III MEF Sponsorship Coordinator is awarded the Distinguished Military Service Award

On September 23, 2021, the 18th National Latina Symposium recognized Geraldina Sandoval and 16 other women in the military and civilian workforce who have enhanced the role of Latinas in the Department of Defense, by awarding them the Distinguished Military Service Award.

“I had no idea that [my supervisor] was going to nominate me,” said Sandoval. “I was actually home recovering from surgery when I got a call asking for a portrait of me. That’s when he told me.”

The nomination criteria for the award consisted of candidates distinguishing themselves as advocates of diversity and the full integration of Latina women in the armed forces, embodying qualities of the service’s mission, and being well-respected by superiors and peers as military and community leaders.

Sandoval said she felt honored to have been nominated. “My supervisor didn’t have to nominate me so it’s nice that they thought of me and wanted to nominate me.”

As a proud Latina, she has never been shy about sharing the way she grew up and her culture with those around her.

“I have been teaching Spanish to some of the Marines in my shop who want to learn to speak it,” explained Sandoval.

She said she loves to share her culture and often finds herself saying, “In my country they do this,” or sharing with the Marines good places to visit.

Growing up in El Salvador, Sandoval described her family as old-school and disciplined, much like her 5 years of experience in the military. Having uniform checks at school and room checks by her mother prepared her for when she went to Army basic training in 2007.

“In my country, when I was growing up females weren’t allowed to serve in the military,” said Sandoval. “I didn’t grow up thinking I would join the Army, but that is something that the United States gave to me.”

Taking advantage of the opportunities given to her as a veteran, Sandoval studied abroad and obtained a Baccalaureate of Science degree in Business. While working towards her degree, she volunteered with the Navy Marine Corps Relief Society in Guam.

“I absolutely loved [volunteering],” said Sandoval. “I like to keep busy, so it was good to not only be doing something good for those around me, but also to meet so many different people, like my best friend from Thailand.”

Living abroad, Sandoval continued on to work for the Naval Hospital Sigonella after her college years, and now works at III Marine Expeditionary Force as the Sponsorship Coordinator.

“Moving from the United States to Okinawa can be hard,” said Sandoval. “My job is to make sure there is someone in the Marines command that is aware they are coming into the unit, and can make that process easier. At III MEF, we are very mission focused and sometimes the unit leaders need a reminder that new Marines are coming in. I am that reminder.”

While Sandoval credits her success to the way she was raised as a hard worker and disciplined, what sets her apart is her outlook on life and learning from everyone around her.

“I think everyone brings something from their own background,” said Sandoval. “Hopefully what we bring is positive, but we learn from everyone; whether that be how we want to be or how we don’t.”

III MEF, and the Department of Defense is successful because we all bring something different to the table, explained Sandoval. There are even differences between regions of the United States and we can grow as an organization by recognizing and promoting diversity.

