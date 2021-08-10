Expeditionary Fast Transport Ship Takes Part in Noble Jaguar

Photo By Lance Cpl. Ujian Gosun | U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Nathan Wasik, a platoon commander with 3d Battalion, 12th...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Ujian Gosun | U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Nathan Wasik, a platoon commander with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines plans with USNS Brunswick crewmembers during Exercise Noble Jaguar 2021 at Naha Port, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 28, 2021. The Marine Corps and Navy leveraged integrated command and control and joint sensors to expand battlefield awareness, share targeting data, and conduct long-range precision strikes in support of sea control and sea denial in contested maritime environments. III Marine Expeditionary Force executed these actions as a part of an integrated operation with 7th Fleet to maintain readiness and demonstrate U.S. resolve to preserve regional security. Wasik is a native of Marysville, Ohio. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ujian Gosun) see less | View Image Page

OKINAWA, Japan – The Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship, USNS Brunswick (T-EPF 6), took part in Noble Jaguar, an exercise involving units from III Marine Expeditionary Force and 7th Fleet, Sept. 27-30.



“Noble Jaguar demonstrates how III MEF functions as part of a networked and integrated joint force that can bring lethal effects to bear in all domains, anywhere in the theater,” said Major Brian Spillane, future operations officer for 3d Marine Division.



Marines and other members of the U.S. military routinely embark expeditionary fast transport ships like USNS Brunswick (T-EPF 6) to transport cargo, equipment and personnel expeditiously throughout the Indo-Pacific Region.



“USNS Brunswick, along with the other EPF's currently assigned to Seventh Fleet, provide a unique platform that can support a wide variety of mission objectives,” said Capt. Andy Peretti, Brunswick’s captain.



Expeditionary fast transport ships provide warfighters a great deal of flexibility as the ship’s storage capacity can be tailored to meet mission objectives. For example, it can be adapted to carry containerized portable hospitals to support disaster relief efforts or transporting tanks and troops.



“Noble Jaguar is important because it provides an opportunity to experiment with different configurations and capabilities,” Peretti said.



“Exercises like this one allow both the embarked forces and the ship's crew to better realize the platform’s full mission potential.”



The ship’s master adds that the more Brunswick’s crew can practice with other services, like the Marines, the better prepared the civil service mariners are able to support our warfighters’ needs.



“Intermodal transportation is often an overlooked key to the success of forces. The ability to smoothly transition personnel and materiel from one area to another in a timely manner can increase the mission’s overall effectiveness and success,” Peretti said.



“The more frequently we practice embarkation and utilization of the vessel the more prepared we will be to effectively respond to any tasking.”



Military Sealift Command is the leading provider of ocean transportation for the Navy and the rest of the Department of Defense - operating approximately 125 ships daily around the globe. Military Sealift Command Far East ensures approximately 50 ships in the Indo-Pacific region, including Brunswick, are manned, trained and equipped to deliver essential supplies, fuel, cargo, and equipment to warfighters, both at sea and on shore.