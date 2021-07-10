Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) Culture Change Team (CCT) has been working toward changing any improper behaviors of the workforce, eliminating discrimination, and encouraging the values of Care, Ownership, Respect, and Excellence (C.O.R.E.) through training, peer-to-peer accountability, and focus group feedback. At NNSY, there are approximately 10,500 workers doing their part in the execution of the mission to modernize, repair, and inactivate the Navy’s warships. With so many different employees with various personal beliefs, ideals, and skills coming together as ONE TEAM, one question the CCT has often been asked is: who sets the tone for culture at America’s Shipyard?



The answer: at NNSY, it comes from the top and trickles down to each individual in the shipyard. Leadership leads the charge in setting the tone and expectations for the workforce. From there, everyone is expected to do their part to improve the culture and make America’s Shipyard the best place it can be for all employees, Sailors, and tenants, working together as ONE TEAM serving ONE MISSION.



Shipyard Commander Capt. Dianna Wolfson said, “Building a better culture is a team effort. Engage with your teammates and leaders and stand up for each other. Know that discrimination and harassment in the workplace will not be tolerated and it takes every one of us to do our part. We must take action in upholding the standards we set forth as an organization. You are empowered to speak up when issues occur, and know you are free of reprisal when doing the right thing. Your thoughts, your actions, your examples set the tone for a shipyard we should all want—a workplace free of harassment and discrimination. No one is immune to this standard.”



Alongside this strong stance, every leader within America’s Shipyard also is expected to sign and adhere to the “NNSY Supervisor Conduct, Standards, and Expectations Contract,” a document that states that they will lead by example and with accountability to ensure a safe, respectful, and inclusive work environment for all employees. The contract is a transparent and clear expectation that is visible to all employees, ensuring that they hold leadership accountable to those expectations.



“As shipyard leaders, we are ultimately responsible for what is encouraged and tolerated in our workplace,” said Code 950 Deputy Superintendent Krystal Middleton. “We have the great responsibility to do the right thing, no matter the consequences, and empower our team to have the same courage. When those efforts are genuine and truly shine, you see mental models shift and end up with a team willing to work with you and follow the example set.”



Code 930N Quality Assurance Specialist Monica Vann added, “Our jobs are for an extremely important cause that must be taken seriously at all levels and at all times. How we work, interact, and relate to one another (our culture) will determine how successful we are for our customer. Our culture shows how great our shipyard will be because our culture is expressed outside ourselves and into the world around us.”



As the CCT continues to work with the workforce in paving the way toward ensuring America’s Shipyard is an inclusive workplace for all, the expectations have been set across the board for everyone to do their part in improving the culture of NNSY.



“Culture covers a lot of ground, but most importantly for the shipyard, culture is ‘how we get things done,'” said Code 130 Quality Assurance Director George Fitzgerald. “It is the way we approach complicated problems, the way we organize ourselves around difficult tasks, the way we assure the quality of our work and the way we work together to get all of that done. There is nothing more important in helping us accomplish our mission. It is the glue that binds us together and allows us to work together to get the incredible things we have to do done for the Navy.”



For more information or to learn how you can join the CCT efforts, email NNSY_CultureChangeTeam@navy.mil.

