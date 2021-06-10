Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Garrison Resource Management Office recognized

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Members of the Fort McCoy Resource Management Office (RMO) and the Fort McCoy Garrison...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Members of the Fort McCoy Resource Management Office (RMO) and the Fort McCoy Garrison command team (Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss, Deputy Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Chad Maynard, and Command Sgt. Maj. Raquel DiDomenico) stop for a photo Sept. 30, 2021, as RMO team members are recognized for excellence with a Garrison Command Team Certificate of Excellence at Fort McCoy, Wis. The RMO team recently completed the busy end-of-fiscal-year budget cycle and were holding an organizational day when they were recognized for their work during fiscal year 2021. Bonnie Hilt and Maureen Richardson of RMO are shown holding the certificate. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Members of the Fort McCoy Resource Management Office (RMO) and the Fort McCoy Garrison command team (Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss, Deputy Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Chad Maynard, and Command Sgt. Maj. Raquel DiDomenico) stop for a photo Sept. 30, 2021, as RMO team members are recognized for excellence with a Garrison Command Team Certificate of Excellence at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The RMO team recently completed the busy end-of-fiscal-year budget cycle and were holding an organizational day when they were recognized for their work during fiscal year 2021.



Bonnie Hilt and Maureen Richardson of RMO are shown holding the certificate.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.