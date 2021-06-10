October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month

The observation of National Disability Employment Awareness Month is established by Public Law and Presidential Proclamation. National Disability Employment Awareness Month is observed from Oct. 1-31 of each year.



National Disability Employment Awareness Month is an opportunity to reaffirm the Department of Defense’s commitment to recruit, retain, and advance individuals with disabilities throughout our workforce. It is also a time to recognize the many and varied contributions America’s workers with disabilities make each and every day across the nation.



Deputy Assistant Secretary of Labor for Disability Employment Policy Jennifer Sheehy explained this year’s theme.



“America’s Recovery: Powered by Inclusion is a theme that reflects our commitment to an inclusive recovery, one in which those of us with disabilities have full access to economic opportunity and — if needed — the accommodations and supports that allow us to contribute our skills and talents.”



The history of NDEAM traces back to 1945 when Congress declared the first week of October to be “National Employ the Physically Handicapped

Week.” Congress removed “Physically” in 1962 to include people with all types of disabilities.



In 1988, the federal legislature expanded the week to a month and changed the name to National Disability Employment Awareness Month.



“People with disabilities” is a diverse group that includes people with sensory, physical, and mental conditions. People with disabilities cross lines of age, ethnicity, sex, race, sexual orientation, and socioeconomic

status. It is a group that anyone can become a member of at any time.



Fort McCoy’s observance will be held noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 26 via Microsoft Teams. The guest speaker is Rob Lougee, assistant national employment director for Disabled American Veterans.



To register, call 608-388-6335 or email ana.r.guzmangregory.mil@army.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2021 Date Posted: 10.06.2021