Combined Federal Campaign Kicks Off at Vandenberg

Col. Robert Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander and CMSgt. Jason DeLucy, Space Launch Delta 30 command chief, digitally sign the Combined Federal Campaign document to kick off this year’s charity event at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021.



The CFC was established in 1961 and this year they celebrate 60 years of allowing federal government employees to make contributions to non-profit organizations. The mission of the CFC is to promote and support philanthropy through a program that is employee focused, cost-efficient and effective in providing all federal employees the opportunity to improve the quality of life for all.



Vandenberg’s goal for this years’ pledge is contribute $45,000 towards a variety of non-profit organizations. Nationwide, the pledge drive started Sept. 20, 2021 and will continue through Jan. 15, 2022.



“This year, the CFC celebrates 60 years of giving and making an impact around the world,” said Long, “Since its inception by President Kennedy in 1961, the CFC has raised more than $8.5 billion in pledges to local, national, and international charities. Vandenberg’s goal this year is to raise $45,000 and we are off to a great start. Pledges made by Team Vandenberg will support non-profit organizations that provide health and human service benefits throughout the world and assist in improving the quality of life for all.”



There are various ways you can donate on a computer or mobile device. Pledges can be payroll deducted, credit card, e-check and for the first time ever, QR code and also the payment Kiosks at AAFES resisters. All donations can be a one-time gift or a recurring contribution. To access the donation webpage, login to GiveCFC.org.

