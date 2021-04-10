U.S. Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Conduct CODEP

SAN DIEGO – The U.S. Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) conducted a cooperative deployment (CODEP) in the Hawaiian Islands Operating Area, Oct. 4.



The Ticonderoga class guided-missile cruiser USS Port Royal (CG 73), Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108), and JMSDF training ship JS Kashima (TV 3508) conducted the CODEP, consisting of unit exercises testing cooperation, communication and interoperability in advanced ship maneuvering and tactics.



Evolutions like this are designed to increase operational readiness and interoperability between participating ships, increase planning and communication abilities, and improve complex maritime operations efficiency and effectiveness.



“This was a great opportunity to steam alongside our Japanese partners in open waters,” said Cmdr. Bryan Geisert, Wayne E. Meyer’s commanding officer. “Evolutions like this help us build closer ties and demonstrate our commitment to maritime security throughout the region.”



Cooperative deployments afford the opportunity for the U.S. Navy and partner nations to develop greater trust, understanding and respect for each other’s unique capabilities all while improving crews' knowledge and demonstrating shared tactics strengthening partnerships in the region.



An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations–from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region.



For more information on U.S. 3rd Fleet, please visit, https://www.c3f.navy.mil/

