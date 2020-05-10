Chief Master Sgt. Howard Dixon, 433rd Medical Squadron nurse services superintendent, celebrated his promotion to chief master sergeant with family, friends, and coworkers here Oct. 3.



Col. Bradley G. Butler, 433rd MDS commander, officiated the ceremony, which was held in the Robert D. Gaylor Noncommissioned Officer Academy.



Dixon is one of two 433rd Airlift Wing Airmen to be promoted to chief master sergeant under the Stripes for Exceptional Performers II program this year.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2020 Date Posted: 10.05.2021 16:49 Story ID: 406783 Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief Dixon STEPs into new stripes, by SSgt Monet Villacorte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.