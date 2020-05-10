Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Dixon STEPs into new stripes

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2020

    Story by Staff Sgt. Monet Villacorte 

    433rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Howard Dixon, 433rd Medical Squadron nurse services superintendent, celebrated his promotion to chief master sergeant with family, friends, and coworkers here Oct. 3.

    Col. Bradley G. Butler, 433rd MDS commander, officiated the ceremony, which was held in the Robert D. Gaylor Noncommissioned Officer Academy.

    Dixon is one of two 433rd Airlift Wing Airmen to be promoted to chief master sergeant under the Stripes for Exceptional Performers II program this year.

