Army Reserve local leader receives honor during Chicago Blackhawks NHL home game

CHICAGO – National Hockey League’s Chicago Blackhawks honored U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Maj. Dennis Koski, operations sergeant major of the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, during a home game versus the St. Louis Blues at the United Center, October 1, 2021, in Chicago.



Koski, a veteran Soldier, with multiple deployments, received the honor before the National Anthem and again during the second period of the game recognizing his 37 years of combined service in the active Army and U.S. Army Reserve.



Koski served as the brigade operations sergeant major and tactical operations center non-commissioned officer in charge for the 372nd Engineer Brigade during a 2009-2010 deployment to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom,



While deployed to Kuwait in 2017-2018, Koski served as the senior engineer for the 420th EN BDE, in support of Operation Inherent Resolve across Kuwait, Iraq, Qatar, Jordan and Syria.



During a 2019-2020 deployment to Iraq with the Corps of Engineers in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, Koski served as the task force sergeant major for Task Force Essayons.



Koski received a standing ovation from thousands of spectators during his recognition there.



“I was incredibly humbled by the experience and overall support of the crowd,” said Koski.



Koski’s awards include the Bronze Star Medal and three Meritorious Service Medals, among other awards throughout his years of service.



The Chicago Blackhawks additionally recognized U.S. Navy Veteran Lt. j.g. Ash Davis from Belmont, North Carolina who served from 2015-2018.



“The Blackhawks event was a great way for veterans to get recognition for all the hard work they have done,” said Davis.



Following the recognition, Koski and Davis briefly met Tommy Hawk, the mascot of the Chicago Blackhawks hockey team.

