America’s Military: Spc. Takalia Warfield, Fort Lee, Virginia

Photo By Terrance Bell | Spc. Takaila Warfield is a Medical Department Activity Soldier who works at the Kenner...... read more read more Photo By Terrance Bell | Spc. Takaila Warfield is a Medical Department Activity Soldier who works at the Kenner Army Health Clinic Pharmacy on Fort Lee, Virginia. Military leaders here congratulated her recently for reporting information that led to the apprehension of a man eluding military police after he allegedly stole and crashed a vehicle. (U.S. Army photo by T. Anthony Bell) see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. – The following service member has earned recognition from the Army Medical Command as a pharmacy technician and most recently as a vigilant Soldier who was mindful of the “See Something, Say Something” slogan. On Sept. 28, the mother of two girls called law enforcement when she saw a man being sought by military police after he allegedly stole and crashed a car the day prior. The suspect was apprehended minutes later in a wooded area just off Sisisky Blvd. Col. Karin Watson, garrison commander, and Sgt. Maj. Alain Nadeau, Directorate of Emergency Services SGM, presented her with commander’s coins.



Name: Spc. Takaila Warfield



Unit: Medical Department Activity, with duty at the Kenner Army Health Clinic Pharmacy



Hometown: Hagarstown, Md.



Age: 31



Time in service: Eight months. She enlisted earlier this year under the Army Civilian Acquired Skills Program, which allowed her to forego advanced individual training due to her work experience and certifications.



Military occupational specialty: 68Q – pharmacy technician



Describe your personality: “Bubbly and always positive.”



Pastimes: “Hiking (and enjoying) nature; family also is big to me.”



Job duties: “Dispensing medications and typing in prescriptions while keeping supplies in stock and checks up-to-date.”



Why you chose the 68Q military occupational specialty: “I worked as a pharmacy technician as a civilian for several years, and it’s an easy job with the right motivation.”



Your greatest achievement: “Being a mom and having great faith.”



What would surprise people about you? “My age and humbleness.”



Worst fear: “Getting in a car accident or being caught in a house fire.”



Pet peeve: “People leaving clothes on the bathroom floor.”



The talent you would most like to have: “Being able to dance or bake well.”



Favorite quote: “Live for today; tomorrow is not promised.’”



Dream car: “An SUV with a third row.”



The historical or celebrity figure you would like to meet: “Angelina Jolie or Denzel Washington. They both are great actors. Denzel is a legend and Angelina Jolie represents a strong woman who has progressed in the industry.”



One person you most admire: “My grandmother. She is full of wisdom and knowledge, and she helped to raise me.”



One life-changing event: “I bought my first home at age 30 with no one’s help. I felt like I worked hard to save and build up my credit. To accomplish that was a big deal.”



What you expect from leaders: “Respect – my NCOs hold rank, so automatically, we have to acknowledge them as seniors, but in return, we are still human and deserve respect from them as well.”



What you expect from your fellow Soldiers: “Their support and trust.”



What it means to wear the uniform: “As a civilian, when you see someone in uniform, you are already holding them to a higher standard. Now that I’m wearing this uniform, it shows I have the courage to join, and it gives my children something to be proud about.”



Where you see yourself in five years: “I’m not sure because I don’t know where my career is going to lead me. What I can say is whether I only do my three-year term or reenlist; I’ll be proud of everything I’ve accomplished.”