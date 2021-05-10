Navy Exchange Service Command receives its 10th Latina Style, Inc., award

For the 10th year in a row, the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) has been named as one of the 2021 Top 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work for in the U.S. by LATINA Style Inc. Currently, 13% of NEXCOM’s nearly 12,000 associates across the globe are Hispanic.



“It is wonderful to be recognized once again by LATINA Style Inc., for all the hard work we’ve done to ensure we have a diverse and inclusive working environment,” said retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer of NEXCOM. “At NEXCOM, we thrive because of our diversity. Every associate’s background is different, and that’s what makes them an invaluable member of our NEXCOM team. It also gives us a better perspective on the diverse patrons we serve around the world.”



NEXCOM’s Human Resources Department is committed to hiring talented individuals with diverse backgrounds. Part of that recruitment strategy includes recruiting talent from educational institutions that serve Hispanic/Latinx students. In addition, NEXCOM maximizes Student Educational Employment Programs and internships at Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities. Finally, NEXCOM creates strategic partnerships with leading Hispanic/Latinx focused enterprises like Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement (HACE) and targets job fairs that are expected to attract a diverse audience.



To further cultivate the diversity within the organization, NEXCOM’s Diversity & Workplace Culture Office is tasked with fostering a diverse and inclusive work culture that provides development, outreach, retention, associate satisfaction and recognition.



NEXCOM will receive its award during the LATINA Style 50 Awards and Diversity Leaders Conference in Washington, D.C., in February 2022.

