Name: Master Sgt. Emilio Gonzalez
Age: 46
Unit: 175th Medical Group
Location: Middle River, Maryland
States served in: New Jersey (2009-2020) and Maryland (2020-Present)
Awards:
Meritorious Service Medal
Air Force Commendation Medal
Air Force Achievement Medal with two oak leaf clusters
Army Achievement Medal
Air Force Outstanding Unit Award
Date joined: June 14, 2009
Military Occupational Specialty: Public Health superintendent
Why did you decide to join?
I wanted to serve my country, better myself as an individual, and to get leadership and military experience.
What has been your favorite moment or part of serving?
The experiences I have shared with Airmen, the friendships I have made throughout my career, and the camaraderie between the ranks. It has been very rewarding seeing mentees and mentors accomplish all of their goals.
What does this observance mean to you?
It means a lot, it gives Airmen of the wing and people around the Department of Defense a chance to see how Hispanic Airmen interact with different personalities around the globe and how we are proud of our Hispanic roots and heritage.
Anything else we should know about you?
I enjoy playing the drums and basketball. I also like to exercise while listening to good music.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2021 10:36
|Story ID:
|406726
|Location:
|MIDDLE RIVER, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hispanic Heritage Month Profile - Master Sgt. Emilio Gonzalez, by MSgt Christopher Schepers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
