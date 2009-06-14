Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hispanic Heritage Month Profile - Master Sgt. Emilio Gonzalez

    MIDDLE RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    Story by Master Sgt. Christopher Schepers 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    Name: Master Sgt. Emilio Gonzalez
    Age: 46
    Unit: 175th Medical Group
    Location: Middle River, Maryland
    States served in: New Jersey (2009-2020) and Maryland (2020-Present)

    Awards:
    Meritorious Service Medal
    Air Force Commendation Medal
    Air Force Achievement Medal with two oak leaf clusters
    Army Achievement Medal
    Air Force Outstanding Unit Award

    Date joined: June 14, 2009

    Military Occupational Specialty: Public Health superintendent

    Why did you decide to join?

    I wanted to serve my country, better myself as an individual, and to get leadership and military experience.

    What has been your favorite moment or part of serving?

    The experiences I have shared with Airmen, the friendships I have made throughout my career, and the camaraderie between the ranks. It has been very rewarding seeing mentees and mentors accomplish all of their goals.

    What does this observance mean to you?

    It means a lot, it gives Airmen of the wing and people around the Department of Defense a chance to see how Hispanic Airmen interact with different personalities around the globe and how we are proud of our Hispanic roots and heritage.

    Anything else we should know about you?

    I enjoy playing the drums and basketball. I also like to exercise while listening to good music.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 10:36
    Story ID: 406726
    Location: MIDDLE RIVER, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hispanic Heritage Month Profile - Master Sgt. Emilio Gonzalez, by MSgt Christopher Schepers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maryland Air National Guard
    Hispanic Heritage Month
    Maryland National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT