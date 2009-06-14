Hispanic Heritage Month Profile - Master Sgt. Emilio Gonzalez

Name: Master Sgt. Emilio Gonzalez

Age: 46

Unit: 175th Medical Group

Location: Middle River, Maryland

States served in: New Jersey (2009-2020) and Maryland (2020-Present)



Awards:

Meritorious Service Medal

Air Force Commendation Medal

Air Force Achievement Medal with two oak leaf clusters

Army Achievement Medal

Air Force Outstanding Unit Award



Date joined: June 14, 2009



Military Occupational Specialty: Public Health superintendent



Why did you decide to join?



I wanted to serve my country, better myself as an individual, and to get leadership and military experience.



What has been your favorite moment or part of serving?



The experiences I have shared with Airmen, the friendships I have made throughout my career, and the camaraderie between the ranks. It has been very rewarding seeing mentees and mentors accomplish all of their goals.



What does this observance mean to you?



It means a lot, it gives Airmen of the wing and people around the Department of Defense a chance to see how Hispanic Airmen interact with different personalities around the globe and how we are proud of our Hispanic roots and heritage.



Anything else we should know about you?



I enjoy playing the drums and basketball. I also like to exercise while listening to good music.

