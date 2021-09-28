USASAC Dellamonica winner

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Master Sgt. David George, a career Army non-commissioned officer, is one of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Master Sgt. David George, a career Army non-commissioned officer, is one of 10 recipients of Army Materiel Command’s prestigious Dellamonica Award. see less | View Image Page

"The rising tide lifts all ships" is a solid piece of advice given to Master Sgt. David George, from one of Army Security Assistance Command’s subordinate units, early in his career. It is a mantra he has lived and worked with for more than 24 years as a way to be positive and uplift those around him.



That mindset, combined with his strong work ethics, and a willingness to teach and inspire others, is what led to his nomination and selection as one of 10 recipients of Army Materiel Command’s prestigious Dellamonica Award.



The awardees were selected from more than 175,000 AMC employees, working across all global time zones, supporting the AMC mission in over 150 countries.



“Master Sgt. George, as the operations sergeant major, is the glue that holds the entire SATMO (Security Assistance Training Management Organization) headquarters staff together,” said Lt. Col. Joshua Bowes, the SATMO operations director. “Without him, operations within the HQ would fall apart.”



Not only does George help manage daily operations at the SATMO headquarters at Fort Bragg, in North Carolina, he is also the “linchpin that keeps our forward deployed security assistance and technical training teams rolling down the track effectively,” said Bowes “He has enhanced our command and control beyond expectations and his professionalism has been an example for all soldiers, within SATMO, to emulate.”



George, who is nearing the end of a 25-year military career, was thankful of the team at SATMO and their influence on him.



“I was assigned to SATMO, and like most in the Army, didn’t know what SATMO was, or did,” said George.



SATMO provides expert Security Assistance Teams that provide training solutions to allies and partners through the Army’s security assistance and foreign military sales programs, and its mission is tied to Geographic Combatant Command priorities.



“Working operations here is similar to most operations positions, however the global impact is more strategic, he said. “I am blessed that the SATMO team are true professionals, and they inspire me to give my best to the organization.”



George’s nomination package expressed senior leadership’s confidence and admiration for his efforts over the three years he had been assigned to SATMO.



Found within are references to: George's meticulous preparation and attention to detail; his expertise in long-range planning tools that allowed SATMO to meet deadlines; his ability to handle a global mission to support more than 30 security assistance teams and operations; his additional duties as the Brigade Training Management NCO; and ensuring the completion of more than 400 Training Management Tasks.



Additionally it spoke of the fact that he completed his degree in Homeland Security, while also sacrificing personal time to help with the unit’s Soldier Family Readiness Group.



A testament to his duty performance and dedication is that much of George’s accomplishments were made under pandemic restrictions where he was a focal point for the unit’s transition to virtual training, events and ceremonies.



“His attention to detail and always leaning forward to anticipate a problem before it occurs, is what make Master Sgt. George the cornerstone in our SATMO operations,” said Bowes.



Although George is planning on leaving the Army, his aspirations are to use his operations experience and newly minted college degree for a follow-on career as a Crisis Response Coordinator, either with disaster relief or with Homeland Security.



“Disaster relief is just as important to me as protecting the homeland,” he said. “If I can’t be kicking in doors of terrorists, I will at least be assisting those in crisis.”



Editor’s note: The Dellamonica award, formerly known as AMC’s Personnel of the Year award, was renamed in honor of Louis Dellamonica, who served his nation as the oldest and longest-serving Department of Defense employee before retiring in 2007, at the age of 94. He had more than 65 years of service.