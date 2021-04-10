Photo Essay: Fort McCoy firefighters support National Fire Prevention Month 2021

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Firefighters with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Firefighters with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department coordinate a fire drill Oct. 4, 2021, at the garrison headquarters building at Fort McCoy, Wis. The activity by the firefighters is part of National Fire Prevention Month. October is designated as National Fire Prevention Month — a time when public service departments across America join forces to spread the word about fire safety. Each year, the campaign focuses on a different aspect of safety, from preventing forest fires to planning an escape route during a blaze. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Firefighters with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department coordinate a fire drill Oct. 4, 2021, at the garrison headquarters building at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The activity by the firefighters is part of National Fire Prevention Month. October is designated as National Fire Prevention Month — a time when public service departments across America join forces to spread the word about fire safety.



Each year, the campaign focuses on a different aspect of safety, from preventing forest fires to planning an escape route during a blaze.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.



