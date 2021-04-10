Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy firefighters support National Fire Prevention Month 2021

    Fort McCoy firefighters support National Fire Prevention Month 2021

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Firefighters with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2021

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                        

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Firefighters with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department coordinate a fire drill Oct. 4, 2021, at the garrison headquarters building at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The activity by the firefighters is part of National Fire Prevention Month. October is designated as National Fire Prevention Month — a time when public service departments across America join forces to spread the word about fire safety.

    Each year, the campaign focuses on a different aspect of safety, from preventing forest fires to planning an escape route during a blaze.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 15:41
    Story ID: 406676
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Fort McCoy firefighters support National Fire Prevention Month 2021, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Fort McCoy firefighters support National Fire Prevention Month 2021
    Fort McCoy firefighters support National Fire Prevention Month 2021
    Fort McCoy firefighters support National Fire Prevention Month 2021
    Fort McCoy firefighters support National Fire Prevention Month 2021
    Fort McCoy firefighters support National Fire Prevention Month 2021
    Fort McCoy firefighters support National Fire Prevention Month 2021
    Fort McCoy firefighters support National Fire Prevention Month 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    fire department
    fire prevention
    firefighters
    Fort McCoy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT