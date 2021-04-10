Photo Essay: 2021 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park, Part II

As October began at Fort McCoy, the sight of leaving having changed from green to the vibrant colors of red, orange, and yellow could be seen throughout the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area and Equipment Park.
The Equipment Park was established in the mid-1990s to complement the Commemorative Area’s historical representation, said former Fort McCoy Public Affairs Officer Linda Fournier, who was responsible for the Commemorative Area from 1992 to 2015.
What began as an initial outdoor display of five pieces of equipment (“macro-artifacts”) increased over time to what is today a display of 70 different items of equipment and vehicles.
The Equipment Park is an outdoor display of historic and present-day equipment representative of the types used on the installation. It has everything represented from a Sherman tank of World War II to a High-Mobility Multi-Wheeled Vehicle that was used in more recent years. The area also includes helicopters, howitzers, trucks, trailers, and more.
For more information about the Equipment Park, contact the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.
